Cebu City fires: Seven recorded in first week of March alone

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Only five days into March, the month celebrated as Fire Prevention Month and seven fire incidents have already happened in Cebu City. These Cebu City fires destroyed hundreds of homes and left several families homeless in Cebu City.

As of Wednesday, March 5, these fire incidents have resulted in the loss of properties worth P4.4 million.

This information was relayed by Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, chief information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station (CCFS), during a news forum on Wednesday.

With this, the tally of fire incidents that plagued Cebu City from January to March 2025 has reached 60.

Overall, the cost of the damages caused by Cebu City fires during this period is estimated to be at P60 million.

Villanueva disclosed that for March, only one injury and zero fatalities have been recorded so far.

Lando Snani, 32, sustained first-degree burns on his left shoulder during a fire in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City on Sunday, March 2.

Possibly the most destructive fire incident so far, the blaze in Brgy. Mambaling lasted for approximately two hours and burned down P1.5 million worth of properties.

It displaced at least 480 individuals, most of whom were made to stay in nearby barangay gyms and schools after evacuation.

According to Villanueva, the investigation is still ongoing to determine what started the fire in the densely populated community.

To address the recent rise in fire incidents in the city, Villanueva said that they will be intensifying their efforts to implement “Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan.”

Their goal is to raise awareness on fire safety among residents of all ages through this campaign.

“Atong gipaspasan atoang kampanya with respect to our Oplan Ligtas Pamayanan. That’s very relevant. We penetrate to the sitio down to the barangay level to really educate those residents to organize themselves para sa panahon nga dunay sung sa ilahang lugar, they wifact as our first responders. Og simbako dunay sunog, silay mopawng. Og di na nila makaya, kahibaw sila unsaon pag evacuate sa burning building or building houses nila,” stated Villanueva.

Villanueva also highlighted that firefighters’ duties encompasses more than responding to emergencies and putting out fires.

He said that a big percentage of their job revolves around raising awareness on how to effectively prevent fires starting within every home.



