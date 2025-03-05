Deftac Cebu bags 5 golds in Cebu Int’l Jiu-Jitsu championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Deftac Cebu of the Deftac Six Blades delivered an impressive performance in the recent Asian Sport Jiu-Jitsu Federation (ASJJF) Cebu Open International Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025, held last weekend at GMall of Cebu.

Led by head coach and chapter head Duane Gacasan, the founder of Vagabond MMA Studio, Deftac Cebu amassed an outstanding haul of five gold medals, 10 silvers, and nine bronzes, making a significant contribution to their mother club, the Deftac Six Blades.

Among the standout performers was James Ologuin, who dominated the male adult 18-and-above white belt featherweight category to clinch the gold medal. He further showcased his prowess by earning a silver and a bronze medal in his remarkable campaign.

Joining him in securing gold was Xian Ferraren, who ruled the male juvenile 16-17 white belt middleweight division, while Vinz Gavas reigned in the male adult 18-and-above blue belt roosterweight division.

Deftac Cebu also made its mark in the kids’ and women’s divisions.

Joann Villarin captured gold in the female masters’ blue belt middleweight category and added two silver medals—one in the open weight class and another in a separate category.

Meanwhile, Ike Reynes showcased his potential by winning gold in the Kids-6 gray belt featherweight division and securing a bronze in another category.

Other silver medalists for Deftac Cebu included Joshua Lubiano and Tyler Catalan, who each grabbed two silvers. Lubiano also added a bronze in another category. The rest of the silver medalists were Jyren Llesol, Francis Cajoy, Zakk Garcia, and Isabel Aguinaldo.

Llesol also bagged a bronze medal, while other bronze medalists from Deftac Cebu included Luther Dira, Nevin Bigornia, Ranyan Gavaz, and Clint Revalde.

Gacasan also credited the tremendous efforts of other Deftac Six Blades chapters from Luzon, Negros, and Davao, whose contributions helped the team secure the top spot in the Kids Team points rankings in both the no-gi and gi events.

The older jiu-jitsu contenders placed second overall in the Adults Team points for the gi event and third in the no-gi event.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP