Mandaue City seniors aged 80+ to receive ₱10K cash gift

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 61 senior citizens in Mandaue City, aged 80 years and above, are set to receive a ₱10,000 cash gift from the national government.

Earl Retuya, chief of staff of City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the Committee on Social Services, said the first batch of 61 recipients will likely receive their cash gifts by the end of this month. The funds will be distributed by the National Commission for Senior Citizens.

This initiative aligns with the implementation of Republic Act No. 11982, or the Expanded Centenarian Cash Benefits Act of 2024.

Under the law, senior citizens who reach milestone ages—such as octogenarians (80 and 85 years old) and nonagenarians (90 and 95 years old)—will receive a ₱10,000 cash benefit. Additionally, centenarians (100 years old) will receive ₱100,000.

In Mandaue City, centenarians will receive a total of ₱300,000—₱100,000 each from the city, provincial, and national governments.

Retuya mentioned that more senior citizens will be able to receive this assistance as applications for the cash benefit are ongoing.

To apply, senior citizens in Mandaue must fill out an application form at the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA). Required documents include:

A photocopy of a National ID or two valid IDs

A certified true copy of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) live birth certificate

A recent 2×2 ID photo

A full-body picture printed on A4 bond paper

An endorsement letter from the mayor

If a senior citizen who has reached a milestone age passes away before applying, their closest kin may still apply on their behalf. The following documents are required:

Original death certificate

Photocopy of any government-issued ID of the closest kin applying

Photocopy of documents proving their relationship to the deceased, such as a marriage certificate or birth certificate

A warranty and release from liability form if the deceased has multiple family members

A Special Power of Attorney

Mandaue City has around 30,000 registered senior citizens, and Retuya estimates that fewer than 1,000 of them are of milestone ages.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP