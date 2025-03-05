Oscar-Nominated animator Bobby Pontillas headlines SWU PHINMA’s sd+c Week 2025

[Cebu City, Philippines] – Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA’s sd+c Week 2025 wrapped up with resounding success, highlighted by an Animation Workshop led by Bobby Pontillas, an internationally acclaimed animator known for his work on Disney’s Frozen, Big Hero 6, and the Oscar-nominated short One Small Step.

With full support from Toon City Animation, Pontillas shared his expertise in character design, storytelling, and industry trends, inspiring aspiring animators to pursue careers in the field. His presence marked a significant milestone for sd+c Week, solidifying the event’s reputation as a hub for creative talent and learning.

Held from February 26 to 28 at PHINMA Hall Grounds, the three-day festival brought together students, artists, and creative professionals for a series of interactive and educational activities. The event featured dynamic collaborations with creative communities and organizations, including Molave Community Marketplace, Bathalad Sugbo, and Toon City Animation, fostering a rich exchange of ideas and opportunities.

On the second day, participants engaged in various hands-on workshops, honing their skills in different creative disciplines. Highlights included the Creative Writing Workshop by BATHALAD Sugbo, where aspiring writers explored storytelling techniques, and the Architecture 1:1 Workshop in partnership with UAPSA, which provided insights into design thinking and spatial creativity.

”Creativity is at its most powerful when it is human-centered—when it solves real problems, tells meaningful stories, and connects people in ways that matter. sd+c Week is about nurturing that kind of creativity, where design, communication, and innovation come together to shape a better world,” said the School of Design and Communication’s executive director Ria Therese Repunte.

Beyond workshops, week-long activities such as Our Town – A Theatre Play, Street Art Chalk, and Creative Booths encouraged participants to express themselves artistically while engaging with a larger creative community.

As the home of SWU PHINMA’s creative programs, the School of Design and Communication offers degrees in Strategic Communication, Fine Arts, and Architecture, as well as the Arts & Design Track for Grade 11 and 12 students. These programs are designed to equip students with the skills and mindset needed to excel in creative industries, bridging passion with profession.

Enrollment for the upcoming academic year is now ongoing. Aspiring students who wish to be part of this thriving creative community are encouraged to apply and explore the diverse opportunities that sd+c has to offer.

With its successful execution, sd+c Week 2025 reinforced its role as a platform for emerging creatives, highlighting the value of human-centered design in strategic communications, architecture, and visual communications. The event continues to shape the next generation of creative professionals, empowering them to turn their passion into a thriving career.