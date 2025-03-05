Teen girl attacked by young students in Lapu-Lapu; Mayor Chan vows action

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A 17-year-old girl, Rona (not her real name), told her mother that she would be working on a school project with two of her classmates on the evening of Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

However, while walking along the streets of Barangay Kalawisan, they noticed a group of minor girls following them.

Sensing trouble, they decided to divert to a nearby convenience store. But upon reaching the store, three of the eight minors who had been following them confronted Rona and attacked her. The five others stood by and did not participate in the assault.

The attack, which occurred at around 7:30 p.m., was captured on CCTV footage and later went viral on social media.

Rona, a student at Babag National High School, sustained bruises and scratches and even lost a fingernail during the assault.

Fortunately, some customers in the area intervened and broke up the altercation. Rona immediately reported the incident to barangay authorities.

At noon the following day, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Rona faced her assailants inside the office of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

The perpetrators, also students of Babag National High School, were allegedly members of the Lachiko Creeps Gang (LCG).

According to an investigation, one of the minors, alias Bien, became angry at Rona for speaking negatively about their group. Bien had even allegedly threatened Rona in a chat group, sending a message that read, “Di’ paulion ug buhi.” (“She won’t be allowed to go home alive.”)

The incident caught the attention of Mayor Chan, who strongly condemned the act of violence and stressed the need to discipline minors involved in such activities.

“Intawon, ka mga batan-on pa. Pait kaayo paminawon nga sa ilang sayo nga edad, nakat-on na sila og mga gubot nga sama niini nga ka-babaye baya nilag mga buhat,” Chan said.

(These young ones, it’s disheartening to hear that at such an early age, they have already learned to engage in conflicts like this, especially since they are girls.)

“Di ko mosugot nga adunay mga susamang kabatan-unan nga magmugna og kadaot sa uban,” he added.

(I will not allow young people like them to cause harm to others.)

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), along with Buena Fe Remocaldo, the focal person for the Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) unit, assessed the situation and recommended appropriate interventions.

The three primary aggressors, including Bien, will be placed under temporary Homecare and shifted to modular learning. Meanwhile, the five other girls who were present but did not participate in the attack will undergo a community intervention program.

The victim’s mother expressed her determination to pursue legal action and called for the dissolution of the gang to prevent further violence. She also requested that those involved be transferred to other schools, fearing a recurrence of similar incidents.

Mayor Chan assured the victim and her family of their safety and encouraged other students to report any form of bullying or violence.

“Sa ubang mga estudyante sab diha, ayaw mo pagpanuko og sumbong kanamo kung mabutang kamo sa susamang sitwasyon. Sama sa gibati sa inyung mga ginikanan, walay katungod ang uban nga magpasakit o modagmal kaninyu,” he said.

(To other students out there, do not hesitate to report to us if you find yourselves in a similar situation. Just like how your parents feel, no one has the right to hurt or oppress you.)

Authorities are closely monitoring the case to ensure the safety of students and to prevent further gang-related violence in the city. The Lapu-Lapu City Government remains committed to fostering a safe and nurturing environment for all its residents, particularly the youth.

