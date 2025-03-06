Prince Hypermart at 35: “We grow together with every Juan, every Maria”

35 years ago, in the heart of Cebu, a small warehouse-style store, Prince Hypermart, opened its doors, not knowing that it would one day become a retail giant that serves communities across the Philippines.

Prince Hypermart stands as more than just a business—it is a movement, a promise, and a testament to what it means to truly serve the underserved.

On February 28, 2025, Prince Hypermart celebrated this milestone in a grand gathering at Radisson Blu Hotel, bringing together partners, suppliers, and stakeholders who have been part of its remarkable journey.

Marking 35 Years with Meaningful Recognition

Prince Hypermart was built on a simple yet powerful mission: to serve the underserved. More than just a retail brand, it has become a lifeline for communities with limited access to affordable essentials. This commitment drives every initiative the company undertakes, proving that business can be a catalyst for meaningful change.

That dedication was recognized on a global scale when Prince Hypermart received the 2024 ASEAN Inclusive Business Award, highlighting its ongoing efforts to uplift communities that are often overlooked. But more than an achievement, this recognition reflects what sets this anniversary apart. It’s not just about marking another year in business—it’s about celebrating the lives impacted and the continued promise to serve where it matters most.

For the Go family, business has never been just about numbers—it’s about making a difference. John Robertson Go, Chief Property Officer, shared the heart behind their expansion: “We don’t just open stores where the money is. We open them where people need us the most. We dream of a hundred stores in a hundred years, but more than that, we dream of touching more lives.”

Guided by this vision, Prince Hypermart has expanded not towards bustling urban centers, but into the heart of provinces where access to affordable goods and livelihood opportunities can make the biggest impact. By prioritizing people over profit, the company continues to redefine what it means to do business with purpose.

“People often ask us, ‘Why not expand more in Cebu?’” shared Rina Janine Go, Chief Merchandising, Marketing, and Distribution Officer. “The answer is simple: our purpose is to go where we are needed most.”

Empowering the Everyday Entrepreneur

Making essential goods accessible is just one part of the mission. Prince Hypermart also helps small business owners succeed. More than just a retail store, it serves as a trusted partner to thousands of sari-sari store owners through the Asenso Negosyo Club (ANC). This initiative offers special promotions in partnership with “My Suki,” an e-commerce platform that makes restocking more convenient.

For many micro-entrepreneurs, sari-sari stores are more than just businesses—they are a lifeline for their families. By offering cost-effective bulk purchasing and a reliable supply chain, Prince Hypermart helps these small entrepreneurs to sustain and expand their livelihoods.

Even in challenging times, like the pandemic, the company remained committed to its mission. “There’s always a way to save when shopping at Prince Hypermart,” shared Rina. True to its promise, the company ensured that essential goods remained accessible to both families and small businesses when they needed them most.

Innovation and Sustainability at the Core

Looking ahead, Prince Hypermart is not slowing down, with plans to open six new stores within the year and new mega distribution centers in Liloan and Bacolod by 2026. These centers not only enhance efficiency but also create jobs, each employing around 200 people and strengthening local economies. By investing heavily in its supply chain, Prince Hypermart ensures a steady and efficient flow of goods, reinforcing its commitment to growth and community development. “Our distribution centers and merchandising teams are the backbone of our operations, ensuring a stable flow of goods to all our locations and customers,” said Rina.

But innovation at Prince Hypermart isn’t just about expanding business—it’s about building a sustainable future. Since as early as 2010, the company has been pioneering green building initiatives, using natural lighting, ventilation, and energy-efficient industrial fans to reduce electricity consumption. “All our stores are green buildings. We invested in sustainable designs long before it became a trend,” shared John. “We save up to 40 megawatts of energy a year just by not using air conditioning and we pass those savings to our customers.”

Committed to a Future of Service and Growth

As Prince Hypermart celebrates 35 years, it stands as more than just a retail brand. From empowering small entrepreneurs to ensuring Filipino families have access to affordable essentials, its impact is deeply woven into everyday life.

For the company, success is not measured simply by revenue but by the lives it has touched. Whether it’s a sari-sari store owner chasing their dreams or a shopper finding quality products within budget, the company continues to grow alongside the communities it serves. As Rhea Janice Go, Chief Operations Officer, puts it, “Prince Hypermart moves with the people—growing together with every Juan, every Maria.”

With a vision for tomorrow, Prince Hypermart remains committed to creating meaningful change, one community at a time. For more information, visit their Facebook page or website at www.princeretail.com.