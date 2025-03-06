CIT-U spotlights rising filmmakers from across the country in first Inter-school Film Fest

Mats are spread, snacks in hand, and all eyes are fixed on the open-air cinema set up in the parking space of Cebu Institute of Technology – University’s (CIT-U) GLE building, showcasing films by student productions from across the Philippines for the institution’s inaugural Interschool Film Fest on February 28, 2025.

Hosted by CIT University’s Creative Alliance of Multimedia and Visual Arts Students (CAMVAS), the event brought together cinephiles and local storytellers, who marveled at 12 student-produced films, each offering a unique interpretation of this year’s theme—’Kadaugan,’ a Cebuano term for ‘victory.’

“In the academe, we look at film as a channel for one’s creativity [and] an output of one’s critical thinking. It is an instrument or tool from which we can channel our voices. It is good that the Bachelor of Multimedia Arts is providing avenues to hone everyone’s creative skills, especially that of film,” cites the College Dean for the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education at CIT-U, Dr. Nona Suerte.

More than just a competition, the festival stands as a testament to the power of storytelling—amplifying voices, bridging communities, and celebrating the triumphs that shape our shared human experience.

Relatively, the event sets itself as a momentous closing of the National Arts Month celebration for the university.

Now Showing: Victories

While this year’s festival marks its first interscholastic edition, its previous versions have already planted seeds on the local scene with heartwarming themes rooted in during- and post-pandemic experiences.

In 2023, ‘Kamusta Na Ka,’ which translates to ‘How are you?’ set the tone, followed by ‘Revelation’ in 2024. This year’s theme of victory continues this tradition but takes a more uplifting and positive direction.

Edwin Ao, the adviser of CAMVAS, revealed, “[Kadaugan] is an evolution of our past theme. Pero na-put into different contexts na siya sa mga films karon.”

[‘Kadaugan‘ is an evolution of our past themes, but this year’s film entries have interpreted it in diverse contexts.]

Elaine Nemenzo, the Programme Coordinator for the Bachelor of Multimedia Arts in CIT-U, also added that they opted for a positive theme because of too much negativity surrounding the contemporary world and acknowledged that films mirror the temper of the society.

Engaging narratives of triumph—overcoming personal battles, achieving societal breakthroughs, and rising after life’s setbacks—took spectators on a whirlwind of emotions.

From roaring cheers to tears streaming down cheeks, each film not only entertains but also imparts valuable lessons and deep relatability, further solidifying cinema’s reputation as an art form that nourishes the soul.

Lenses Beyond Cebu

The CAMVAS Interschool Film Fest has been a breakthrough not only for CIT-U but also for the local film scene, attracting entrants nationwide.

In addition to submissions from Cebu-based colleges like the University of San Jose-Recoletos, ACLC Mandaue College, and CIT-U, filmmakers from the University of Santo Tomas – Legazpi, the University of the Philippines – Diliman, the University of Mindanao, and Mapúa University also took the spotlight.

When asked about what urged the festival expansion from being an exclusive activity for Teknoys to accepting entries from across the Philippine archipelago,Vice Presidents of CAMVAS, Brigiette Farinas (External) and Mary Jafit So (Internal), shared: “We want to share our creativity sa whole Cebu community as well as the Philippines because we noticed ang creative industry is very underappreciated [or] murag growing pa siya nga field. With this, gi-conduct ni nga event to inspire sad sa other students nga ipalabas ang creativity and passion for arts through storytelling using film.”

[We want to share our creativity with the whole Cebu community as well as the Philippines because we noticed that the creative industry is very underappreciated or still a growing field. With this, we conducted this event to inspire other students to showcase their creativity and passion for the arts as well through storytelling using film.]

This achievement, while the festival’s first venture beyond the school’s walls, proves that the industry and passion of many creatives remain alive and steadfast.

As the final credits roll, the CAMVAS Interschool Film Festival 2025 cements CIT-U’s commitment to nurturing a new generation of visionary artists

