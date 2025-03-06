Daily Gospel, March 6

This is the Daily Gospel for today, March 6, 2025, which is the Thursday after Ash Wednesday.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 9, 22-25.

Jesus said to his disciples: “The Son of Man must suffer greatly and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests, and the scribes, and be killed and on the third day be raised.”

Then he said to all, “If anyone wishes to come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross daily and follow me.

For whoever wishes to save his life will lose it, but whoever loses his life for my sake will save it.

What profit is there for one to gain the whole world yet lose or forfeit himself?”

