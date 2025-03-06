Cebu City Hall workers’ bonuses on hold as budget revision ordered

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The release of the Charter Day bonuses for Cebu City Hall employees may face further delays after the City Council returned the proposed Supplemental Budget No. 1 (SB 1) to the executive department for revisions.

The P635-million budget, which includes allocations for a Service Excellence Incentive of at least P25,000 for regular and casual employees, was sent back following recommendations raised during the budget hearing, said Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the Committee on Budget and Finance.

During the regular session on March 5, Wenceslao recommended that SB 1 be returned unapproved but with suggested modifications, delaying its passage and the release of the bonuses initially promised by Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia in March.

Employee incentives in limbo

The incentive, as outlined in Resolution No. 1, Series of 2025, from the Program Awards and Incentives for Service Excellence (PRAISE), was meant to recognize employees for their “hard work, selflessness in public service, and efforts” that have brought accolades to the city.

While the council had previously increased the bonus amount from P25,000 to P35,000, concerns arose over the financial capacity of special accounts under the Department of Welfare for the Urban Poor (DWUP) and city hospitals to sustain the increase.

The lack of available funding sources to support the additional P10,000 led to further scrutiny, ultimately delaying the approval process.

Garcia had previously assured City Hall employees that they would receive their incentives within March.

“I am directing the City Administrator and all concerned departments to ensure the release of the budget so that the bonuses will be given within March for sure. Syaro naman sad,” Garcia said during the city’s 88th Charter Day celebration on February 24.

However, this promise is now uncertain, with the budget still undergoing revisions.

Infrastructure and social programs also affected

Aside from employee incentives, SB 1 also earmarks funds for infrastructure and social programs, including P140 million for road asphalting projects, P210 million for the continued construction of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), and P100 million for livelihood programs to support small-scale vendors.

However, realignments within the Local Development Fund (LDF) proved to be another sticking point in the council’s deliberations.

The Cebu City Development Council (CCDC) had proposed a P235-million realignment within the supplementary Annual Investment Program (AIP), which included appropriations from as far back as 2019.

Council divided over realignments, unused appropriations

Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera opposed these realignments, particularly the P81-million allocation for unfinished projects in Barangays Bulacao, Tabunan, Capitol, Malubog, Labangon, and Sapangdaku.

Additional realignments from 2020 (P92 million), 2021 (P11 million), and 2022 (P50 million) raised concerns about whether previous appropriations had been effectively utilized.

Engineer Lowell Corminal, head of the Department of Engineering and Public Works, clarified that many of these unimplemented projects were stalled due to the lack of designated locations or landowner consent, requiring further evaluation before funds could be redirected.

Garcia appeals for urgent approval

Garcia, in an earlier statement, had urged the council to set aside political differences and approve the budget. He emphasized the urgency of completing CCMC’s 8th, 9th, and 10th floors.

The P210-million allocation for the hospital was originally intended to be raised through a donation drive led by the Cebu Medical Society (CMS), but the city opted to fund it through SB 1 instead.

“That is why I am appealing to them (City Council). We have to set aside politics and continue the construction of CCMC for the sake of our constituents in Cebu City,” Garcia said in a press conference on March 3. /clorenciana

