Marking 75 Years: Gullas College of Medicine, Inc. hosts Indo-Philippine Cultural Education Exchange Summit celebrating friendship and collaboration

Cebu, Philippines – Gullas College of Medicine, Inc. (GCM) hosted the Indo-Philippine Cultural Education Exchange Summit to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations. The event took place at the GCM Auditorium, Gov. M Cuenco Ave., Banilad, Mandaue City, Philippines, under the theme: “A Union Fostering Global Connections: Integrating Education, Healthcare, Culture, and Tourism for a Sustainable Future.”

The Summit holds deep significance for both Filipino and Indian communities, celebrating a shared history of cooperation since the Treaty of Friendship signed on July 11, 1952.

The event was graced by Honourable Excellency Harsh Kumar Jain, Ambassador of India to the Philippines, as the Chief Guest.

Among the distinguished attendees were:

H.E. Former President of Philippines, Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo

H.E. Rangsant Srimangkorn, Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’Affaires ad interim of Thailand

H.E. Zhang Zhen, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China

H.E Abdullah Daya Saidu, First Secretary of the Nigerian Embassy

Hon. Hilario P. Davide III, Vice Governor of the Province of Cebu

Hon. Stanley Caminero, Board Member of the 2nd District of Cebu

Hon. Former Chairperson Eleanor B. Almoro, Chairperson, Board of Medicine, Professional Regulation Commission (PRC)

Hon. Teresa Alegado, Mayor of Consolacion, Cebu

The Indo-Philippine Cultural Education Exchange Summit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties through education, healthcare, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Event Highlights:

Unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar Statue – A tribute to the revered Tamil poet and philosopher, known for his literary masterpiece, the Tirukkural, which continues to inspire ethical, political, and economic thought.

Opening Remarks by Atty. Joseph Baduel, Vice President for Operations, Gullas College of Medicine Inc.

Keynote Speakers, H.E. Harsh Kumar Jain and Hon. Stanley Caminero

Introduction of the Global Knowledge City by Dr. David Pillai. A large-scale premier educational and lifestyle development that will soon house all of the world’s leading academic institutions.

Cultural Performances – Featuring Sakhyam Dance Academy and Lahing Batangan Dance Troupe.

Key Remarks from Leaders: –

H.E. Harsh Kumar Jain, Ambassador of India to the Philippines, remarked “The Indo-Philippines relationship is built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common vision for progress. As we mark 75 years of diplomatic ties, initiatives like the Indo-Philippines Cultural Education Exchange Summit deepen our collaboration in education, healthcare, and culture. The unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar statue at Gullas Medical College reflects our shared reverence for knowledge and wisdom.”

Hon. Stanley Caminero, Medical Doctor and Board Member of the 2nd District of the Province of Cebu, has also stated “One of the strongest pillars of our relationship is our people-to-people connection. The increasing number of Filipino professionals and students in India and the growing Indian-Filipino communities here in the Philippines symbolize our deepening ties. We must continue to foster exchanges in education, business, and tourism to further strengthen our connection.” He then continued on to thank India and its people for the continued trust and camaraderie and urged his fellow countrymen to continue to embrace this friendship with open minds and open hearts.

Dr. David K Pillai, Chief Executive Consultant, Gullas College of Medicine, has also mentioned “It is such a privilege to celebrate 75 years of bilateral relations between the Philippines and India. Over the years, this relationship has grown stronger through a rich exchange of culture, literature, and education. The Philippines has established itself as a premier destination for students seeking world-class medical education, and with the recent reforms tabled in the Senate allowing students from any country to practice in the Philippines, this marks a significant milestone—especially for Indian medical aspirants. I am confident that this will open new avenues for bright Indian students, further strengthening academic ties and paving the way for a future of excellence in medical education.”

Ms. Kathreena Pillai, Deputy Chief Executive Consultant, Gullas College of Medicine Inc., added: “We at Gullas College of Medicine Inc. extend our sincere gratitude to the Philippine Government for commemorating India and Philippines’ 75 years of friendship at such a grand scale. The unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar statue is not just a tribute to a literary icon but a significant gesture of respect towards Tamil heritage and the people of India.”

About Gullas College of Medicine Inc.

The Gullas College of Medicine (GCM) was established in 1977 by the Gullas family in Banilad, Mandaue City, in response to the growing demand for more physicians to address the medical and healthcare needs of the country. The founding of GCM aimed to provide students from the Visayas and Mindanao with access to excellent medical education closer to their localities, thereby expanding opportunities for those regions.

The University of the Visayas, founded in 1919 by Don Vicente Gullas and his wife, Lady Josefina R. Gullas, has a long-standing legacy of producing distinguished alumni in various fields, including government service, law, engineering, architecture, medicine, nursing, business, and the arts. The Gullas College of Medicine is an integral part of the University of the Visayas educational system, proudly upholding the Gullas family’s legacy of academic excellence and service.