Lovely Gitaruelas joins PH women’s cycling team for major Vietnam race

Cebuana cycling ace Lovely Gitaruelas is set to fulfill one of her biggest dreams as she joins the Philippine Women’s Cycling Team for the Biwase Tour of Vietnam, which runs from March 7 to 11.

Gitaruelas was called up by PhilCycling to don the country’s tri-colors after an impressive fourth-place finish in the individual time trial (ITT) race at the recently concluded PhilCycling National Championships in Tagaytay, where she competed against seasoned national team members.

Racing for the flag for the first time, Gitaruelas admitted that the opportunity came as a surprise.

“This is overwhelming because I didn’t expect it to happen,” she told CDN Digital.

The multi-titled cyclist is determined to make a strong impression in her national team debut but is primarily focused on finishing the grueling five-stage race safely.

“I’m hoping to complete the tour in one piece—safe and sound. That alone is already a success. Winning a stage or a medal for the team would just be a bonus,” said Gitaruelas.

However, she acknowledged that her preparation for the race was far from ideal, as she received the call-up at the last minute.

“I’d say I’m only 50/50 in terms of confidence with my training because this was unexpected. I still trained, but not specifically for this tour. But I’ll just give my best and support my teammates,” she added.

Despite this, Gitaruelas—a veteran of multiple international races, including the 2023 Taiwan King of the Mountain (KoM) Challenge—remains optimistic about her role in the race.

“They said the route suits me better since it’s mostly flat stages. I’ll be racing as a domestique, helping my teammates secure a medal,” she said.

The Philippine Women’s Cycling Team is composed of Mathilda Krogg, Wenisa Vinoya, Angelica Elvira, Jamyka Aman, and Angela Bermejo. A second women’s squad, including Gitaruelas, features Jermyn Prado, Kim Bonilla, and Angelica Altamarino. /clorenciana

