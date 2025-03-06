Cebu City dad wants Cebuano language in businesses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is pushing for the wider use of the Cebuana language in businesses and public services, urging establishments, especially in the transportation, hospitality, and retail sectors, to integrate the local tongue in their daily transactions.

This comes after Councilor Joel Garganera, in a privilege speech before the City Council on March 5, called attention to what he described as an “emerging threat” to Cebu’s “intangible cultural heritage”—its language. The council approved Garganera’s motion.

“Bisaya is an advanced and precise language,” he said, quoting the late Cebuano actor and writer Julian Daan, also known as Teban Escudero. “Kalami paminawon sa paglitok sa atong kaugalingon pinulongan.”

READ:

The sound of Cebuano this Mother Language Day

Revisiting the ‘Sugboanong pinulungan’

While Bisaya remains the primary language spoken at home, many businesses and service industries still default to English or Tagalog when dealing with customers, which, according to the councilor, sidelines the mother tongue of millions of Cebuanos.

The shift is noticeable in everyday encounters. Walk into a café in Cebu, and you’re more likely to hear, “What’s your order, ma’am?” than “Unsa may order nimo?”

The same trend extends to malls, hotels, and even public transport, where English and Tagalog often take center stage while Bisaya fades into the background.

READ:

To preserve more than just landmarks

In his speech, Garganera said this is more than just a linguistic preference; for him, it is a sign of a deeper cultural shift that could erode Cebuano identity.

He believes Cebu should take inspiration from countries like Japan, Thailand, and South Korea, where native languages are integral to business, tourism, and public service. If these nations take pride in their languages, he argued, why shouldn’t Cebu?

“In our own city, we have not maximized the richness of what the Cebuano language has to offer. Kalami paminawon sa paglitok sa atong kaugalingon pinulongan na Bisaya,” Garganera said.

READ: To speak in my language again

Garganera warned that if this trend continues, Cebu may lose more than just words—it may lose an essential part of its identity. While efforts have long focused on preserving historical sites, he pointed out that heritage is not just about old churches and landmarks; it also includes language.

He also cited the success of Missing Filemon, a band that popularized Bisrock (Bisaya rock) nationwide. If Cebuano music could capture mainstream attention, he argued, then Bisaya can—and should—find its rightful place in business and daily interactions.

Will businesses get on board?

To advance his advocacy, Garganera has initiated discussions with key industry stakeholders, including the Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC), the Philippine Association of Detective and Protective Agency Operators (PADPAO), and local government officials from Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

The initiative seeks to integrate the Bisaya language into business and tourism services, particularly in customer interactions.

The response from industry leaders has been encouraging, he shared. HRRAC has expressed support for incorporating Bisaya into customer service, a move that would encourage hotel staff, receptionists, and service personnel to engage with guests using the Cebuano language, enhancing Cebu’s distinct cultural identity in the hospitality sector.

In line with this effort, Garganera has also introduced an ordinance aimed at preserving the Bisaya language through music, which was presented for its first reading on the same day.

He clarified, however, that the measure does not impose penalties on businesses that choose not to comply. Rather, it seeks to promote awareness and appreciation of the local language through encouragement rather than regulation.

“We desire to encourage rather than punish, so that the public may come to appreciate our very own Bisaya language,” Garganera said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP