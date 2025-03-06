3 Cebuano pugs invited to United States tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Three rising Cebuano amateur boxers bound for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) have an extra source of motivation as they gear up to represent the Philippines in an international boxing tournament later this year.

The trio will compete in the Police Activity League (PAL) Championships in Oxnard, California. The Inaugural International PAL Boxing Championships is scheduled for October as part of PAL’s annual program. Other countries invited to the tournament include the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Mexico, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the Romani People of Europe, and Malta.

Representing both Team Cebu City and the country, the three promising amateur pugilists—Chris Ivan Espina, John Michael Berame, and Cris Angelou Conson—are products of boxing coach Ryan Illustrisimo.

“They caught the attention of a scout during the Batang Pinoy 2024 in Palawan, which led to this incredible opportunity to compete in the United States,” said Illustrisimo.

“This tournament covers all expenses, from airfare and travel requirements to passports and visas. As a coach, I’m incredibly proud to be part of Cebu City’s grassroots boxing program and part of this opportunity. I hope this opportunity inspires other amateur boxers to persevere and chase their dreams.”

Espina and Berame have been training under Illustrisimo as part of Cebu City’s grassroots program, while Conson was scouted separately under Cebu MMA in the Batang Pinoy National Games.

All three boxers have proven their worth with impressive performances in recent competitions. The 14-year-old Espina clinched a gold medal in the Palarong Pambansa 2024 and a bronze in the Batang Pinoy National Finals. Meanwhile, Berame secured a bronze in the Batang Pinoy National Finals, while Conson bagged a gold in the same event.

Illustrisimo shared that they have begun processing the necessary documents for their trip to the United States. They are also hoping that they will be granted visa.

Before heading to the international stage, Illustrisimo and his three boxers will first focus on the upcoming CVIRAA meet along with three other Cebuano boxers next week in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

