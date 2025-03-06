Bryx Piala to fight in historic WBC Boxing Grand Prix

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano boxer Bryx Piala is set to take center stage in one of the biggest boxing spectacles in the world, the inaugural World Boxing Council (WBC) Boxing Grand Prix in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This one-of-a-kind boxing event, scheduled this April, promises to showcase the sport’s future champions on an unprecedented global stage.

Fighting under the banner of ARQ Boxing Stable, the 23-year-old Piala joins an elite roster of 128 fighters from 41 countries, all vying for supremacy in four weight divisions across five high-stakes tournaments.

At stake is the prestigious and newly minted “José Sulaimán Trophy,” an accolade that will immortalize the winners in this event’s history.

Adding to the excitement, the WBC Boxing Grand Prix will introduce unique rules that guarantee a decisive outcome in every bout. With no draws allowed, open scoring, and instant replay technology, this tournament ensures that only the most deserving ring warriors emerge victorious.

Bryx Piala is one of four fighters named in the initial lineup, alongside Cebu-based David Santisima of Masbate and with Jerald Into and Crisalito Beltran.

Despite coming off a tough loss against Japan’s Mikito Nakano via fourth-round knockout in their OPBF featherweight title clash last September, Piala remains one of Cebu’s brightest young prospects. Prior to that setback, he was on an impressive four-fight winning streak dating back to 2022.

The younger brother of newly crowned WBO Oriental super featherweight champion Rodex, Bryx Piala has tallied a solid record of 9 wins, three knockouts, against two losses, proving his mettle in the ring.

He is a southpaw featherweight who stands at 5-foot-7 with a 67.5-inch reach and is known for his technical style of fighting.

WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán noted the significance of this tournament, describing it as a platform for undiscovered boxing talents to shine.

“This is the first event where young talents will have the opportunity to rise from unknown corners of the world and prove themselves on a grand stage. This tournament is a testament to the vision and passion of my father, José Sulaimán. When I shared my father’s dream with Turki Alalshikh, he immediately said: ‘Let’s make it a reality,’” said Sulaimán.

For his part, Saudi Arabia Royal Court Adviser Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al-Sheikh has vowed to provide all the support to ensure the success of this historic event.

“This is a dream born from a great man like José Sulaimán, and thank God, his son Mauricio has carried it forward. We will support the Riyadh Season WBC Boxing Grand Prix with all our might to make it a worldwide success,” Alalshikh declared.

