Reviving local cinema as BisayaFlix hosts outdoor movie experience

Bisayaflix, in collaboration with White heart Lane, successfully hosted the Outdoor Cinema: Love Month Special on February 28,2025, making major step forward in reviving Bisaya Cinema. The event not only celebrated local storytelling but also sparked conversations about the future of the Bisaya film industry.

“Our advocacy is really to showcase our short films and full-length movies on Bisayaflix, and we wanted to gather filmmakers, creatives, and everyone,” Akiko Solon Chief Financial Officer of Bisayaflix.

With the screening of short films and full-length features like “Sugdan na ang Sakit” and “Beauty and Bert,” the event proved that there is a growing hunger for authentic, locally produced stories. Attendees, ranging from filmmakers to casual moviegoers, experienced firsthand the power of Bisaya narratives in shaping culture and identity.

A Platform for Local Creatives

Beyond just a film screening, the event served as a gathering for creatives and filmmakers, reinforcing the advocacy behind BisayaFlix. The initiative has already sparked curiosity and excitement within the local creative community. Many were surprised to learn that a dedicated effort is being made to bring back the Bisaya film industry and revitalize entertainment in Cebu.

“So far, from the people we’ve connected with, they are very surprised since this is the first time they’ve heard of an initiative pushing to revive the Bisaya film industry and entertainment here in Cebu. The main reason why we’re doing this is for everyone, especially those in the film and creative industries, to see that we are here,” said Akiko Solon.

In addition to live event, Bisayaflix also have streaming service for Bisaya films that give opportunities to aspiring actors, producers, and writers to gain experience, recognized and exposed.

“We have events, and we have our own platform, Bisayaflix, which can now be downloaded on Android and the App Store. Aside from showcasing their films in film festivals, we also have our own platform where their works won’t just be stored but can also be shared with others,” Akiko added.

This accessibility allows filmmakers to reach a wider audience and ensures that their work continues to be seen and appreciated.

The Future of Bisaya Cinema

The strong support for the event proves that Bisaya cinema has a solid foundation to grow. With platforms like BisayaFlix giving local films a place to shine, there is renewed hope for filmmakers to succeed.

As more creatives and audiences come together to support homegrown films, the dream of a thriving Bisaya film industry is no longer out of reach as it’s already happening. The success of this event shows that local cinema is alive and ready for a comeback.

