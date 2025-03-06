CA denies dismissed mayor Cortes request for TRO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Court of Appeals has denied dismissed Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes request for TRO or temporary restraining order (TRO) on the decision that suspended him for one year.

Cortes was meted the suspension because he appointed Camilo Basaca as social welfare officer even if he is not qualified.

The CA, in a decision signed by Associate Justice Emilio Rodolfo Legaspi III, dated February 28, 2025, found no merit in Cortes’ petition for TRO.

READ:

“There is no basis for the issuance of a TRO or (writ of preliminary injunction) in favor of petitioner… Accordingly, the court resolves to DENY petitioner’s prayer for the issuance of a TRO and WPI,” read the decision.

The CA cites that a right to be protected by an injunction means a right clearly founded on or granted by law, or is enforceable as a matter of law.

“Here no such rights exists in favor of the petitioner… public service of office cannot be considered a property right,” the justices added.

The CA added that the Ombudsman’s decisions are immediately executory even pending appeal, and that the Ombudsman is a Constitutional body. If the CA issues an injunction on Cortes’ suspension, it would be “an encroachment on the Ombudsman as a rule-making power,” the CA cited an earlier decision by the Supreme Court.

Cortes, earlier, has designated Basaca as the officer in charge of the City Social Welfare and Services Office (CSWSO) in July 2022.

However, Sereno Gabayan Monstanto, Rosimay Cali Caling and Annabel Dela Cerna Andebor filed a complaint before the Ombudsman against the dismissed Mayor for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service for designating Basaca as OIC of CSWSO even if he is not qualified to the position, deliberately refusing to appoint a qualified social welfare and development officer and for circumventing the provisions of the Local Government Code.

They also alleged that Cortes violated the provisions of the 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions for designating a not eligible and qualified individual for the post.

In August 12, 2024, the Ombudsman finds Cortes guilty for grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Cortes filed a motion for reconsideration on August 30, 2024, however, the Ombudsman denied their motion on September 30, 2024.

Cortes request for TRO was then channeled to the Court of Appeals.

