Lapu-Lapu Expressway moves forward: MPTC, LLEX Corp. sign MOU for P27-B project

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – A new milestone in the realization of the Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX) project took place today, March 6, 2025, as the Lapu-Lapu Expressway Corp. (LLEX Corp.) and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the expressway’s construction.

MPTC Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan led the MOU signing, along with MPTC President and CEO Jose Ma. Lim, LLEX Corp. authorized representative Engr. Francis Lloyd Chua, PMI Chairman Alfredo Commendador Jr., and Ulticon Builders Vice President for Operations Ruben Garcia.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corp. (CCLEC) President and General Manager Allan Alfon, and Governor Gwendolyn Garcia witnessed the signing.

This agreement signifies the four firms’ commitment, alongside the Lapu-Lapu City Government, to continue negotiations and finalize the terms and conditions for the project’s implementation.

The scope includes, among others, the completion of technical, financial, and legal studies related to LLEX, which will determine the final project cost and alignment.

“We mark another significant milestone in our commitment to nation-building. Together with the Lapu-Lapu City Government and our key private sector partners, we are taking a crucial and confident step toward making LLEX a reality,” Pangilinan said.

He added that in a few months, they will proceed with the project’s groundbreaking.

The LLEX is a 12-kilometer elevated expressway that will connect motorists from CCLEX to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), as well as to hotels and resorts in Barangay Mactan and Punta Engaño in Lapu-Lapu City.

Chan stated that the project has a total cost of P27 billion under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

“No cost for the city, maka-income pata, makatabang pa sa traffic, maka-boost pa sa economy—not only for Lapu-Lapu but for the entire Cebu,” Chan said.

Once implemented, the LLEX project will serve as a seamless alternative route, reducing travel time from mainland Cebu to MCIA—the country’s second busiest airport—while helping decongest the two existing Mactan-Mandaue bridges.

This will enhance mobility and generate real savings for motorists through lower fuel consumption, reduced transport costs, and minimized vehicle wear and tear.

As a complementary infrastructure to CCLEX, LLEX is expected to expand the carrying capacity of Metro Cebu’s road network and strengthen the linkage between mainland Cebu and Mactan Island.

