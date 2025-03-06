Villar, Pacquiao on political dynasty: It’s the people who decide

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two senatorial candidates have openly expressed their stance on political dynasties in the Philippines, a phenomenon that is not uncommon in the country’s political landscape.

“Wala akong problema diyan kung ano ang desisyon ng taong bayan. Basta pag may law na, sundin natin ang batas sundin natin,” boxing legend and senatorial candidate Manny Pacquiao said in an interview with Cebu media on Wednesday, March 5. (I have no problem with that as long as it is the decision of the people. Once there is a law, we should follow it.)

“Kasi ang bansa natin demokrasya kasi. Lahat tumakbo at iboboto naman ng tao. Unless kung in-appoint ang dun sa position niya, you can say dynasty. Pero pinili man ng tao, tao man mag decide,” he added.

(Because our country is a democracy. Anyone can run, and it’s the people who vote. Unless someone is appointed to their position, that’s when you can call it a dynasty. But if the people choose them, then it’s the people who decide.)

Meanwhile, Congressman Camille Villar, daughter of Senator Cynthia Villar and former senator and business tycoon Manny Villar, stated that the topic of political dynasties is not unfamiliar to her.

“Palagi po tayong natatanong diyan. For me, I think, political dynasties naman, members of the same family, they’re elected by the people. We’re chosen by the people, and that is a privilege and an honor not to be taken lightly. Certainly not for our family,” Camille said.

(We are always asked about that. For me, I think political dynasties, or members of the same family, are elected by the people. We are chosen by the people, and that is a privilege and an honor not to be taken lightly—certainly not by our family.)

She added that at any point, “if the people feel” that a politician is “not performing” well or simply do not want them in office, the people have the liberty not to elect them.

“Let’s give the people the right to choose who they want to lead them and to replace them if they’re not okay with it,” she added.

Both candidates were in Cebu on Wednesday as guests of honor at the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) Romblon Provincial Congress, along with Senator Imee Marcos and former interior secretary Benhur Abalos.

