Frasco named Asia’s Influential Visionary in Philippine Tourism

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco was recognized as Asia’s Influential Visionary in Philippine Tourism at the prestigious Asia’s Influential Leader Awards.

In her speech, Secretary Frasco expressed gratitude to Golden Icons and Asia’s Influential Leader Awards for recognizing the continuous innovation of the DOT and the dedication of hardworking Filipinos who have transformed the country’s tourism landscape.

The Asia’s Influential Leader Awards brought together visionary figures from various sectors across the region, celebrating individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, including business, innovation, governance, philanthropy, civil service, and the arts.

Ako Bisaya Partylist Representative Sonny Lagon congratulated Frasco on this milestone.

He said the recognition is a testament to her visionary leadership, unwavering commitment, and groundbreaking efforts in making the Philippines a top-tier global tourism destination.

He added that through sustainable tourism, innovation, and inclusive programs, she continues to uplift communities and showcase the best of the Philippines to the world.

The awarding ceremony was held at Okada Manila in Parañaque City on Friday, February 28, 2025, highlighting Secretary Frasco’s exemplary leadership and dedication to advancing the country’s tourism industry through strategic innovation and sustainable development.

Cong. Lagon emphasized that the award recognized Garcia Frasco’s outstanding leadership in the Department of Tourism, helping position the Philippines as a must-visit destination for travelers.

“May you continue to inspire, lead, and elevate Philippine tourism to greater heights!” Lagon said.

