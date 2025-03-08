Women’s force: The female journalists behind CDN Digital’s storytelling

CEBU CITY, Philippines— “It’s a men’s world,” they say, a phrase that extends beyond mere words.

It’s a phrase that has shaped perceptions and created barriers, especially in professions long dominated by men.

Journalism is among them. It’s a profession dominated by men, a profession that requires grit, tenacity, and passion in pursuing the truth.

But times are changing. In an era where traditional media is often labeled as a “dying profession” and the new media as “lazy journalism,” a new generation is proving that storytelling is far from extinct. And at the forefront of this generation are young, fearless women.

At CDN Digital, a powerhouse team of young women journalists and social media specialists are rewriting the narrative. They are breaking stereotypes, reshaping digital media, and exuding the mastering of online platforms. These are just some of the qualities that make them stand out.

Let’s meet the brilliant minds behind the bylines and screens of CDN Digital, women who are not just keeping journalism alive, but making it thrive.

Morexette Marie Erram, senior reporter

Morexette Marie Erram is an award-winning journalist and a Siloy for almost a decade.

Her early years with CDN Digital started when she was still an intern. For Em, as she is called by those close to her, today is a great time to live and thrive in this profession.

“Call me an optimist but it’s a great time to be a female journalist today. And this wouldn’t be made possible if it weren’t for the women in the newsrooms who not only tell stories but also pave the way for women empowerment in a previously male-dominated field,” she said.

Morexette loves to spend her free time reading books and playing video games, traveling and indulging in good food. Isolation gives her the sense of being re-charged.

Morexette started as an intern, became a reporter, and then a senior reporter. Erram is optimistic that in a few years from now, she will be one of the empowering women journalists of her time.

“I’d like to see myself not just an editor but as a mentor in the near-future, sharing my experiences and the lessons I gathered throughout my career to empower the new generation of journalists.”

She is on the right path, as seen in the awards and recognition she has under her belt:

2018 Mega Cebu Investigative Report Competition Championship, multiple recognitions from the Globe Media Excellence Awards. Finalist in 2020, Breaking News of the Year (Visayas) in 2022, and Explanatory/Investigative Story of the Year (Visayas) in 2023 as well as the 2024 Cebu Metropolitan Catholic Mass Media Award for Best News Writing in English and the 2025 Globe Media Excellence Award for Online News Report of the Year.

Pia Piquero, Reporter

Pia is a neophyte in this field. But her grace, talent in storytelling, and the way she engages with people around her exudes experience beyond her years.

Despite being in the media industry for less than two years, Pia has already made a mark with her fearless and in-depth reporting.

Early in her career, she earned her first major recognition, winning the Best Special/Investigative Writing Award at the 1st Cebu Metropolitan Catholic Mass Media Awards in 2024. This achievement is a testament to her dedication, sharp storytelling, and commitment to uncovering the truth.

“Journalism is not just a job to me. It is a commitment to truth, storytelling, and public service. So, five years from now, I hope to be someone who has grown in this field, not just in recognition but in the depth and quality of the stories I tell,” she said.

In the coming years, Pia would still want to be working as a reporter— a seasoned reporter out to get the truth in every story.

Pia cited that one of the many challenges she is facing as a journalist today is navigating through the biases. Despite this, she still finds this profession as a fulfilling one even with the bumps along the way.

“One of my favorite parts of the job is seeing how stories unfold, being in the middle of it all, and knowing that what I write can inform and influence people in meaningful ways,” she said.

Emmariel Ares, Reporter

Emma may be one of the most petite field reporters you’d see in Cebu today, but don’t let that fool you. Emma covers police beat stories with a bang. Braving the beat where men are dominant, Emma gives it her all to make each story worth reading.

“I may have less experience compared to others on the field but I am glad and honored to be a part of a community of woman journalists who are making a mark in a field that used to be male-dominated. I have met many other women journalists from around the country and it truly feels empowering to witness their passion and dedication to be of service to the society through their work,” she said.

Outside of work, Emma is a homebody. She loves to go home to their hometown in Borbon, Cebu, to destress and just be with her family.

The beach has always been her comfort.

When at work, this young and bubbly journalist gives her all in pursuing a story.

“Although the job can be demanding of one’s time, I love how the results make a difference in the world,” she added.

Emma is manifesting a future where she can still work in this line of profession, which she is passionate about.

Niña Oliverio, Correspondent

Before leaving the nest of the Siloys, Niña was a regular reporter for CDN Digital. She covered the Cebu City beat and other big events. Although petite in size, Niña has a big heart for her job, withstanding long hours of duty and delivering quality news.

Niña’s dedication to impactful storytelling has earned her multiple accolades, including being a regional nominee for the DOT’s Philippine Tourism Excellence Award for Journalists, a finalist in the 11th Globe Media Excellence Awards, and a recognition from DOH-7 for her efforts in disseminating valuable health information.

“I’m blessed to be a journalist in this period because I have never felt any prejudice towards women. I can pursue hard news without getting anxious. However, my only challenge is that going or traveling on field alone. I am always concerned with my safety because even if I have the liberty to pursue my stories, in terms of my safety, that I cannot guarantee. As a woman, I am aware that I might face security and safety risks during my coverage. But my favorite part of it is knowing that I always have a channel to go to when I sense the threats of a situation,” she said.

Moving forward, Niña is soaring higher as she tries her luck in another form of journalism— broadcast journalism.

As she continues to spread her wings, her aspirations in being able to speak in crowds and talk about her profession as a journalist will come in now time.

Mary Rose Saragino, Correspondent

Rose is a familiar face on local news as a newscaster. She is one of the strongest field reporters of her beat in Mandaue City.

Rose works as a journalist for CDN Digital, and a news reporter for the local new channel, CCTN, and as a radio reporter for Brigada News FM Cebu. Her versatility in writing and news delivery is what makes her one of the most promising women journalists of today.

“For me, being a woman journalist or broadcaster in today’s technological era offers a sense of freedom, but it also presents unique challenges. Although I haven’t personally faced gender bias, I believe it’s empowering to see more women in the media. It not only helps challenge traditional views on gender but also promotes new perspectives on both profession and work,” she said.

Managing her time to produce news items for all her media outfits is one of the challenges she has. But despite this, it still gives her the sense of satisfaction being able to visit places and communities to hear their stories and amplify it through all platforms she is handling.

A jack of all trades at 26 years old? Safe to say, that’s who she is.

Immae Lachica, Content producer

Immae is one of the more promising talents of CDN Digital.

She writes, hosts shows, produces content, and does almost everything else for the team.

A fitness enthusiast, Immae is known for her bubbly personality, which can light up a room at any given time.

But when it comes down to business, Immae, who was recently a second place winner in the 2025 Globe Media Excellence Awards for Online News Reporting, is an intense leader.

“Working in the media industry for nearly a decade, starting as a radio reporter to shifting to the digital landscape, to be a woman journalist of this time is both a privilege and a responsibility. Looking back, I did not choose to be in the profession, but I am glad life brought me here,” says Immae.

And Immae knows what she’s doing. She has been sent to attend many programs such as the Splice Beta Seminar in Thailand and the International Press Institute Accelerator program, among others.

Jessa Ngojo, Social Media Specialist

Two years in the industry, Jessa Ngojo has experienced the best of both worlds.

From field work, to writing stories, to scheduling and monitoring online topics and posts, Jessa has done this job effortlessly with so much efficiency.

A recipient of the Tourism Award from the Department of Tourism in 2024, this introvert journalist makes sure she has all the goods in her bag and makes each field work a rewarding one.

Jessa may be quiet, but she gives out this girl boss energy.

With that being said, working in this time as a female journalist, Ngojo finds it empowering to be one of the truth bearers of today.

“[It is] empowering. I think the main challenge is that some people still won’t recognize the work we do, some saying na ‘it’s just a phase’ rani sa life, dili sila mo-believe dayon nga it’s our choice to be in this field,” she said.

She just recently came from a three-day seminar as one of the chosen representatives for the country by Sunway University in Malaysia covering planetary health.

Charen Alegado, Social Media Specialist

Charen has yet to come out of her shell as she has only been in this industry for less than six months.

But being able to work with some of the promising journalists of today, Charen finds it empowering to be basking into this high time of being a woman journalist.

She shares that balancing her personal life and career growth is what’s challenging her recently. Being a fresh graduate working in a high paced job would really do that to you.

But this Siloy is a fighter. In five years time, Charen will soon be making a name of her own, may it be in this industry or another, a Siloy still learning to fly, and is taking one small leap at a time.

“Honestly, I’m not sure about my future, but one thing I’m passionate about is finding a way to enjoy life and share my blessings with my family,” she said.

These young journalists and digital media specialists at CDN Digital are proof that women are not just participants in the media industry, they are leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

As we celebrate International Women’s Month, the stories of these women journalists of CDN Digital serve as a reminder that barriers are meant to be broken.

Women are not just making space for themselves in journalism, they are redefining the industry, proving that the future of media is diverse, dynamic, and undeniably female.