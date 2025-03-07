USC Warriors eager to defend title in PRISAA National Games

USC Warriors football team huddles up during the PRISAA Region 7 Games. | Photo by Saenzteiger PhotographyCEBU CITY, Philippines—The vaunted University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors men’s football team is eager to compete in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games this April after a dominant showing at the PRISAA Region 7 Games last weekend at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pitch.

The Warriors, the most decorated and longest-reigning champions in Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) men’s football history, secured their spot in the PRISAA National Games as Central Visayas’ representatives following their commanding performance.

In a statement sent to CDN Digital, the team expressed satisfaction with the outcome of their short but successful campaign last weekend, during which they twice defeated Holy Name University (HNU). They won the first match 2-0 before sealing their dominance with a resounding 5-1 victory.

“We are very happy to return to the PRISAA Nationals. We hope to showcase our quality throughout the Philippines. This is our goal, this is our dream, and we will be ready. See you in Tuguegarao,” the team said in their statement.

Making the USC squad even more formidable is the fact that they will field nearly the same roster that powered their championship run last year in Legazpi City, Albay. The lineup includes Christian Agot, Ludwig Badayos, Nathan Gamaliel Bajarias, Junrey Calimposan, Gianrenzo Custado, Zidane Dela Torre, Simon Andrei Del Campo, Ezekiel Christopher Diola, Zraim Uichi Ebrada, John Ryll Eldian, Areli Gaspe, Jeff Leonard Labus, Vince Ozanam Lamparas, Renz Murillo, Nino Gianpaolo Pastrana, Andrei Raj Sabejon, Jhon Cyril Sinoy, Jaire Dave Tanjay, Godwyn Aaron Tello, and Jascha Mari Tabar.

Guided by head coach Rose Ton “Apple” Bariñan, the Warriors’ coaching staff also includes Dino Musni and Jinggoy Roa.

They will bolster Central Visayas’ delegation, which has consistently dominated the PRISAA National Games. The region’s contingent will feature Cesafi champion teams and standout athletes from Bohol, aiming to maintain its reign as the tournament’s perennial powerhouse.

It’s also a redemption journey for the Warriors after placing second in last year’s PRISAA National Games in Albay, securing the silver medal.

