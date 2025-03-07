Mantuyong fire victims allowed to rebuild on site

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Fire victims from Zone 7 in Barangay Mantuyong, Mandaue City, will be allowed to rebuild their homes at the fire site.

Mayor Glenn Bercede confirmed this during a media interview on Thursday, March 6.

“Kung asa sila nag-occupy, mao gihapon to,” Bercede said. (Where they were occupying before, that will remain the same.)

The fire, which broke out on the afternoon of March 3, displaced an estimated 500 individuals. As of Tuesday, March 4, they remain at the barangay gymnasium for temporary shelter.

Barangay Captain Julius Ceasar Areopagita explained that the area had been reblocked and awarded to the owners by the city in 2017, following a major fire in 2016.

Zone 7 in Barangay Mantuyong has a history of destructive fires, with major incidents occurring in 1992, 2007, 2016, and now in 2025.

The fire on Monday hit a densely populated area near Mandaue City Hall, destroying approximately 55 structures, most of which were made of light materials.

Areopagita pointed out that one of the challenges in extinguishing the fire was the firefighters’ difficulty in accessing the area due to obstructions preventing fire trucks from entering.

Atty. Miguel Lumapas, Executive Secretary to Mayor Bercede, mentioned that a meeting with the City Planning and Development Office may be scheduled to address the issue of road access.

“Para tan-awon nato unsaon ang access sa fire truck, para if ever naay emergency, makasulod na ang atoang trucks,” Lumapas said.

(So we can assess how to improve fire truck access, so that in case of an emergency, our trucks can enter.)

Mayor Bercede also urged residents to always prioritize fire safety. The Mandaue City Fire Office frequently conducts educational drives to raise awareness about fire prevention.

To support fire victims in rebuilding their homes, the city government distributed financial assistance on Monday. A total of 158 individuals received aid: 75 homeowners received P10,000 each, while 83 renters received P5,000 each.

In addition to financial assistance, the city also distributed relief kits containing 5 to 10 kilos of rice, buckets, and kitchen items. The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines and the Cebu Provincial Social Services Office also provided food packs, which included canned goods, water, and vitamins.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP