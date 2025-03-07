Cortes camp awaits CA ruling on main case after TRO denial

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Despite the denial of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO), the camp of dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes remains hopeful as they await the Court of Appeals’ ruling on the main case concerning his suspension.

In a statement released on Thursday, March 6, Cortes’ camp emphasized that a TRO is merely a provisional remedy intended to preserve rights while awaiting a final decision.

Although the Court of Appeals (CA) declined to grant the TRO, Cortes’ camp respects the court’s authority and remains confident that the case will be handled fairly and in accordance with the law.

“We will await the Court of Appeals’ decision on the main case. The TRO is a provisional remedy, and while the CA has deemed it inappropriate at this time, we fully respect their discretion. However, the case remains under deliberation, and we trust in due process,” the statement read.

Cortes’ camp also noted that they have yet to officially receive the denial of the TRO. They interpret this as an indication that the CA is carefully reviewing the merits of the case before making a final ruling, possibly prioritizing a decision on the core issues over issuing a TRO.

“According to Atty. Barios, we have yet to officially receive the denial of the TRO. Given this, we take it to mean that the CA has opted to carefully examine the case in full, possibly recognizing that resolving the main issue is more crucial than issuing a TRO at this stage,” the statement added.

“We remain steadfast in our faith in the legal process and will continue to abide by it every step of the way,” the camp concluded.

On February 28, 2025, Associate Justice Emilio Rodolfo Legaspi III of the Court of Appeals denied Cortes’ petition for a TRO, ruling that the request lacked merit.

Karla Victoria Cortes, the Public Information Officer, clarified that the main case is an appeal filed at the Court of Appeals challenging the Ombudsman’s decision that led to Cortes’ suspension.

“Yes, it is an appeal against the suspension. That is the main case. The TRO was intended to halt the suspension while the appeal is pending. The main case seeks to invalidate the suspension, while the TRO would have temporarily stopped its enforcement,” she explained.

The Ombudsman suspended Cortes on August 21, 2024, for one year without pay for grave misconduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The suspension stemmed from his designation of Camilo Basaca as Officer-in-Charge of the City Social Welfare Office, which the Ombudsman ruled as a violation of Section 13 (c) of Rule IV of the 2017 Omnibus Rules on Appointments and Other Human Resource Actions. The provision mandates that employees assigned to career positions must hold permanent appointments, a requirement Basaca allegedly did not meet.

In addition to this case, Cortes was dismissed from office after the Ombudsman found him guilty of grave misconduct for allowing Suprea Philippines Development Corp., a batching plant, to operate from 2020 to 2022 without a business permit, sanitary permit, or environmental clearance.

