Vista Land unveils latest residential developments in a landmark nationwide expansion

In a bold move, Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. has announced plans for new residential developments ahead of its 50th-anniversary celebration.

Filipinos deserve the best—this driving belief has been integral to Vista Land and its day-to-day operations and is the secret to its success.

This landmark expansion reinforces the dedication of the Philippines’ leading integrated property developer to providing house-and-lot developments for Filipino families while addressing demands for unique, premium, and sustainable lifescapes.

The newly unveiled projects, with an initial salvo slated for the first quarter and the majority set for the second and third quarters, encompass a selection of offerings catering to diverse market segments. House-and-lot properties and mixed-use developments will rise in 20 areas in Luzon and 12 spread across Visayas and Mindanao. Commercial properties in Urdaneta, Balanga, Malolos, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Butuan, among other cities, along with its foray into hospitality in Vigan, Bacolod, and Davao, underscore the broad-reaching influence of Vista Land across various sectors.

Having consistently earned recognition from prestigious real estate award-giving bodies such as Lamudi and Property Guru, Vista Land mixed-use developments will continue to offer seamless access to residential, business, commercial, and lifestyle components in central business districts, transportation hubs, and university clusters within Metro Manila. Its resort-inspired vertical villages in next wave cities will provide state-of-the-art amenities and green spaces to create a tranquil yet modern environment for its residents.

Recognizing the increasing preference for suburban living, Vista Land, the foremost house-and-lot developer throughout the archipelago, further expands its geographic reach with master planned developments while incorporating novel architectural configurations into its collection.

These additions complement its established communities, delivering beautifully designed options in residential neighborhoods and self-sustaining townships. The enhanced starter home models in emerging locations make homeownership more attainable for aspiring Filipinos by offering value-driven pricing and competitive financing options.

Solidifying its growth strategy, Vista Land has earmarked a capital expenditure of PHP 35 billion to sustain the momentum of these projects. This investment will be directed towards strategic land acquisition, construction, and infrastructure enhancements to ensure that each community is built to uphold quality and sustainability standards. Additionally, the company is capitalizing on smart technology, environmentally friendly designs, and community-centric planning to address current residential requirements and anticipate future trends in real estate.

Vista Land remains steadfast in its mission to build thriving communities that embody innovation and progress with family and community life at its center, creating a legacy of value for generations to come. With a record of nearly fifty years, this latest tranche of residential developments is an enduring testament to its leadership in the Philippine real estate sector. Vista Land ensures it remains at the forefront of an evolving market, and buyers and investors can look forward to a new era of well-designed housing solutions that redefine modern living in the country.

The market leader in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao for nearly five decades

Vista Land is the market leader in the number of homes and projects built, having constructed more than half a million houses in 47 provinces and 149 cities and municipalities. With a nationwide footprint, it operates its businesses through distinct units, including residential brands Brittany, Crown Asia, Camella, the Vista Land High-Rise Development Group, Vista Manors, and Lumina.

Vista Land: Pioneering excellence in property development

As the holding company of the residential ventures of Vista Group, Vista Land is primarily engaged in developing horizontal properties, master planned communities, and the construction of vertical residences in the Philippines’ key growth areas.

To learn more about Vista Land and its developments nationwide, visit www.vistaland.com.ph