cdn mobile

CEL Season 3 resumes with action-packed matches this weekend

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | March 07,2025 - 01:03 PM

CEL Season 3

One of the highlights during a match in CEL Season 3. | Cesafi Esports League photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 gears up for an action-packed fifth week, featuring four intense matches this weekend at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

On Saturday, March 8, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament takes center stage with two pivotal matchups to open the CEL Season 3.

The CIT-U Wildcats will go head-to-head against the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs at 10 AM. The Wildcats, currently struggling in Group A with a 1-1 (win-loss) record and three points, aim to bounce back from their inconsistent start.

READ:

Cesafi cultural and academic events to begin on March 17

UCLM stretches winning streak in close win over UP Cebu

When is an eSport not an eSport? Olympic event puzzles gamers

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs, still searching for their first win in their debut CEL season 3, sit at the bottom of Group A with a 0-3 record.

Later at 1 PM, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars battle the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu in Group B. The Jaguars, holding a 1-1 record, are currently the second-best team in their group, while UP Cebu, with a 0-1 slate, looks to climb out of the bottom spot.

The Valorant tournament continues on Sunday, March 9, with another set of high-stakes clashes.

At 10 AM, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons and the USJ-R Jaguars face off, both eager to secure their first victory in Group A. CEC holds a 0-1-1 (win-draw-loss) record, placing them fourth in the standings, while USJ-R remains winless at 0-3.

Closing out the weekend at 1 PM, the UC Main Webmasters take on the CIT-U Wildcats in a battle of evenly matched squads. Both teams share identical 1-1-0 (win-draw-loss) records so far into the CEL Season 3, but CIT-U sits in second place based on round difference, with UC following closely in third.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu City, CEL, Cesafi, eSports
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.