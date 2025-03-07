CEL Season 3 resumes with action-packed matches this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 gears up for an action-packed fifth week, featuring four intense matches this weekend at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

On Saturday, March 8, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament takes center stage with two pivotal matchups to open the CEL Season 3.

The CIT-U Wildcats will go head-to-head against the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs at 10 AM. The Wildcats, currently struggling in Group A with a 1-1 (win-loss) record and three points, aim to bounce back from their inconsistent start.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs, still searching for their first win in their debut CEL season 3, sit at the bottom of Group A with a 0-3 record.

Later at 1 PM, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars battle the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu in Group B. The Jaguars, holding a 1-1 record, are currently the second-best team in their group, while UP Cebu, with a 0-1 slate, looks to climb out of the bottom spot.

The Valorant tournament continues on Sunday, March 9, with another set of high-stakes clashes.

At 10 AM, the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons and the USJ-R Jaguars face off, both eager to secure their first victory in Group A. CEC holds a 0-1-1 (win-draw-loss) record, placing them fourth in the standings, while USJ-R remains winless at 0-3.

Closing out the weekend at 1 PM, the UC Main Webmasters take on the CIT-U Wildcats in a battle of evenly matched squads. Both teams share identical 1-1-0 (win-draw-loss) records so far into the CEL Season 3, but CIT-U sits in second place based on round difference, with UC following closely in third.

