The psychology of sex offenders: Why they commit rape

Rape is one of the most abhorrent crimes that inflicts deep physical, emotional, and psychological wounds on survivors. The trauma it causes usually lasts a lifetime.

What makes this crime even more horrifying is that perpetrators or the sex offenders are often not strangers lurking in the dark. Instead, they are people in positions of power and trust. They sometimes are fathers, stepfathers, police officers, and authority figures.

Just like the case that occurred on February 2, when a 27-year-old man attempted suicide as operatives from the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI 7) moved in to arrest him for allegedly raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter in the City of Naga, Cebu.

Investigators revealed that the minor had suffered sexual abuse at least once a month over the past two years, with the most recent assault occurring on February 1. According to NBI 7, the victim, accompanied by her grandmother, finally broke her silence and filed a formal complaint, recounting the abuse that began when she was just 14 years old.

In another case, a 42-year-old police officer, sworn to uphold the law and protect the weak and innocent, was arrested on March 19, 2024, after his 14-year-old daughter accused him of repeatedly raping her.

Personnel from the Liloan Municipal Police Station apprehended the sex offender following a complaint filed by the victim and her mother. Police Major Windell Abellana, Public Information Officer of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), confirmed that the suspect was still an active member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) at the time of his arrest.

The victim disclosed that the abuse had occurred multiple times, with the most recent incident happening on March 17 at their residence.

The Statistics on Sexual Violence

Sexual violence remains a serious issue in the Philippines, with data revealing a disturbing reality. The 2015 National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children (NBS-VAC), conducted by the Philippine government and UNICEF, surveyed 3,866 young people aged 13 to 24.

The study found that one in five Filipino children aged 13 to 18 had experienced sexual violence, with 4.2 percent reporting rape. While many assume girls are the primary victims, the data showed boys (26.4 percent) are just as vulnerable as girls (18.2 percent).

Records from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) between 2015 and 2017 also revealed that most rape and incest victims were between 14 and 18 years old. Many of these crimes occurred within homes, committed by sex offenders the victims should have been able to trust.

Sexual Violence as a Form of Violence Against Women (VAW)

Sexual violence is also part of a larger crisis of violence against women (VAW) in the Philippines. The 2022 National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) by the Philippine Statistics Authority found that 17.5 percent of women aged 15 to 49 had suffered physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from their partners.

In 2021 alone, official reports recorded: 8,399 cases of physical violence, 1,791 cases of rape, 1,505 cases of acts of lasciviousness. However, these numbers likely reflect only a fraction of the actual cases, as many victims opted to remain silent due to fear, stigma, and lack of institutional support.

A Global Crisis: UNICEF’s Findings

Meanwhile, on a global scale, sexual violence is a crisis that transcends borders, cultures, and economic statuses. According to UNICEF’s 2024 estimates, over 370 million girls and women—one in eight—have experienced rape or sexual assault before turning 18.

When non-contact forms of sexual violence, such as online harassment, coercion, and verbal abuse, are included, the number rises to 650 million—one in five.

Despite stronger legal protections and advocacy efforts, deep-seated cultural and social norms continue to fuel the problem. From patriarchal beliefs that normalize male dominance to cycles of abuse that persist across generations, sexual violence remains deeply ingrained in societies worldwide.

The Psychology of Sexual Offenders

Who commits these crimes, and why?

Sexual violence, particularly incest and child rape, is among the most heinous crimes, yet the psychology of sex offenders remains widely misunderstood.

To prevent these crimes, it is crucial to understand the mindsets, motivations, and behavioral patterns of perpetratorsor sex offenders. A deeper understanding can lead to more effective prevention strategies, improved rehabilitation efforts, and, ultimately, the disruption of the cycle of abuse.

In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, forensic psychologist Dr. Argel Masanda explained the psychological traits, potential disorders, and societal factors that drive individuals to commit these acts, especially against their own family members.

Are rapists mentally ill?

Not all rapists, including those who commit incest, are mentally ill, but many have psychological disorders that contribute to their actions, Dr. Masanda explained.

One common disorder is paraphilic disorder, particularly sexual sadism, where a person finds pleasure in causing pain or suffering to their victims.

“Sexual sadists experience gratification from their victim’s distress. Beyond that, perpetrators of incest and child rape often display traits of antisocial personality disorder (ASPD),” he said.

ASPD is characterized by a lack of remorse, disregard for others’ rights, and manipulative behavior—traits often seen in rapists. In more extreme cases, some sex offenders show signs of psychopathy, where their thinking is so distorted that they do not recognize their actions as wrong.

“Some offenders have such a profound lack of empathy and distorted thinking that they justify their actions to themselves. In their minds, they are not committing a crime,” Dr. Masanda added.

However, he stressed that a proper psychological evaluation is needed, as not all perpetrators fit into these clinical categories.

What are the psychological traits of incest perpetrators

Rapists, especially those who target their own family members, exhibit disturbing psychological traits that enable their crimes, he explained.

Many sex offenders lack empathy, making them blind to their victims’ suffering. Without remorse, they justify their actions and continue their abuse. Narcissism and entitlement also fuel their behavior—they see themselves as superior, believing they have the right to control and dominate others, even their own kin.

Cognitive distortions further reinforce their actions. They convince themselves that what they are doing is acceptable or even justified. In many cases, hostility toward women is a factor, with sex offenders viewing women and girls as inferior or existing solely for their gratification.

“These distortions strip victims of their humanity in the minds of offenders, making it easier for them to rationalize their crimes and continue their predatory behavior,” he said.

Do incest offenders recognize their victims as family?

One might assume that familial bonds would serve as a deterrent against incestuous rape. However, Dr. Masanda explained that cognitive distortions allow offenders to override this moral barrier and justify their actions.

“They may acknowledge that the victim is their daughter, stepdaughter, or niece, but their distorted beliefs and lack of remorse prevent them from grasping the gravity of their actions. To them, their desires take precedence over their victim’s well-being,” he said.

In severe cases, these distortions can escalate into psychopathy, where the offender completely loses the ability to distinguish between right and wrong.

Why do people commit sexual violence against family members?

Dr. Masanda explained that incest and child rape do not happen in isolation. While the Philippines is not widely seen as having a strong rape culture, certain societal attitudes still allow sexual violence to persist.

He pointed out that when public figures dismiss or joke about rape, it sends a dangerous message that the crime is not serious. This makes it easier for sex offenders to justify their actions.

Gender inequality and the objectification of women also contribute to the problem. Dr. Masanda noted that media and advertising often portray women as sexual objects instead of equals.

“This imbalance fosters the idea that men have power over women, which some offenders exploit to justify their actions,” he said. Toxic masculinity and the normalization of violence further reinforce these harmful beliefs.

Beyond societal influences, personal experiences and environment shape an offender’s behavior. Many perpetrators were once victims of abuse themselves and later repeat the cycle. Alcohol and drug use can also lower inhibitions and increase the risk of committing these crimes. In dysfunctional households, sex offenders take advantage of their access to victims, often without fear of consequences.

“For instance, an offender who is intoxicated and finds himself alone with his daughter may see it as an opportunity,” Dr. Masanda warned.

Are there patterns in the backgrounds of rapists?

Research suggests that many perpetrators of sexual violence have a history of childhood trauma, which plays a significant role in shaping their behavior.

Dr. Masanda said that patterns often emerge when analyzing their backgrounds, particularly in their early experiences with abuse and neglect. Many offenders, especially those who commit incest, have endured physical abuse, neglect, or a general lack of love and care during their formative years. Some were even victims of sexual violence themselves.

Even in cases where sexual abuse was not present, growing up in a violent or emotionally detached household can distort a person’s understanding of relationships, intimacy, and power. Dr. Masanda noted that physical abuse, deprivation of care, and the absence of emotional support contribute to deeply distorted beliefs about control and affection.

Additionally, some individuals who commit sexual violence exhibit hypersexuality or an abnormally high libido, which may stem from early exposure to trauma or inappropriate sexual content.

“As they grow older, their coping mechanisms and sexual impulses can become increasingly dysfunctional, ultimately driving them toward these crimes,” he said.

Do rapists feel remorse or guilt after committing the act?

Dr. Masanda said that most perpetrators of sexual violence, including incest, are fully aware that their actions are wrong—unless they suffer from a severe psychotic disorder like schizophrenia.

“They are not psychotic, meaning they understand what they are doing and the consequences of their actions. Many even experience fear or anxiety about getting caught. However, they engage in psychological detachment, or dissociation, during the act to justify their behavior in their own minds,” he said.

This dissociation allows sex offenders to separate their emotions from their actions, making it easier to continue committing these crimes despite knowing they are morally and legally wrong.

While some offenders feel guilt after the first instance of rape, this remorse does not always prevent them from reoffending. Dr. Masanda noted that a rapist may feel regret immediately after committing the crime, but within a short period, they often repeat the act.

This pattern is especially common in incest cases, where the perpetrator holds authority over the victim, making it easier to continue the abuse.

“Children, especially young ones, have not yet fully developed the ability to process complex emotions and concepts of justice. If the perpetrator apologizes, the child may be inclined to forgive them,” he explained.

Cultural and societal influence

Cultural and societal norms play a major role in enabling rape and incest, shaping attitudes that normalize and sustain these crimes. Dr. Masanda explained that deeply ingrained beliefs about gender, power, and sexuality contribute to the persistence of sexual violence.

“Our society still holds the belief that women are lesser than men and that men must exercise power and control. When these attitudes are combined with the notion that men are sexually dominant over women, they not only worsen the problem but also sustain it. As long as these beliefs persist, so will the violence,” he said.

Public figures and mass media also contribute to the problem by trivializing sexual violence.

“When our leaders make casual jokes about rape or objectify women in their rhetoric, it sends a dangerous message—that such behavior is acceptable. The same goes for media portrayals that consistently sexualize women to sell products or services. These elements fuel a culture that tolerates, excuses, and even encourages sexual violence,” he warned.

Poverty and lack of education play a role

Research has shown a strong link between poverty, lack of education, and the prevalence of rape.

Dr. Masanda explained that people in impoverished communities often live in overcrowded homes or informal settlements, where family members are in constant proximity.

In such environments, individuals with high libido, cognitive distortions, or antisocial tendencies may direct their impulses toward those closest to them due to the lack of privacy.

Generational exposure to inappropriate sexual behavior further contributes to the cycle of sexual abuse. In extreme poverty, children may unintentionally witness their parents engaging in sexual acts simply because there is no private space.

“While the child may pretend not to see, this exposure influences their perception of sexual behavior and boundaries,” he said.

The absence of education on consent and healthy relationships makes the problem worse. Without proper guidance, individuals may not understand that sex should be consensual and respectful. Instead, they may see it as a mere instinct rather than a deeply personal and moral decision.

While poverty and lack of education do not directly cause rape, Dr. Masanda emphasized that they create conditions where sexual violence is more likely to occur and be repeated across generations. Addressing these issues through education, economic opportunities, and awareness programs is essential in breaking the cycle of abuse.

How can communities, schools, and families prevent sexual violence?

Preventing sexual violence requires a shift in mindset, stronger policies, and a support system within families, schools, and communities.

Dr. Masanda stressed that harmful behaviors often begin with attitudes that tolerate or trivialize harassment. Small, unchecked actions—such as believing it is acceptable to touch or kiss someone without consent—can contribute to a culture that enables sexual violence.

To break this cycle, children must learn about boundaries and gender equality at home, with schools and public institutions reinforcing these values. Communities also need to enforce policies that create safer spaces and hold offenders accountable.

He emphasized that barangays should have mechanisms in place to provide immediate support for victims and address harassment before it escalates.

“From the barangay level, there should already be mechanisms in place to help victims seek protection. Perpetrators, even those who start with ‘minor’ offenses like inappropriate touching, must be dealt with immediately to prevent escalation,” he said.

Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE)

Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) is also vital in preventing abuse, yet some lawmakers oppose it. Dr. Masanda argued that CSE teaches children about bodily autonomy, consent, and how to recognize inappropriate behavior by sex offenders.

“If children are educated early, they’ll know when someone is crossing the line. A child who understands consent will recognize when inappropriate touching occurs and know that they have the right to seek help,” he explained.

Teaching consent must go beyond schools and start at home. Parents should openly discuss personal boundaries and reinforce that children have control over their bodies.

Dr. Masanda advised families to teach children that no one, not even relatives, has the right to touch them inappropriately. Open discussions help children recognize harmful situations and encourage them to seek help without fear.

Creating an environment where victims feel safe coming forward is essential. He stressed that children must be empowered to speak up if something makes them uncomfortable or puts them in danger.

“Children must be taught that if something makes them uncomfortable or puts them in danger, they need to speak up. They should know whom to turn to and trust that they will be protected,” he said.

Awareness and prevention

Understanding the psychology of rapists is crucial in preventing future crimes and protecting potential victims. Dr. Masanda emphasized that addressing rape culture, gender inequality, and the normalization of violence can help reduce the prevalence of sexual crimes.

At the same time, proper psychological evaluation and rehabilitation for sex offenders—alongside stricter law enforcement—are necessary to break the cycle of abuse.

“We need to shift our focus not just on punishing offenders but also on addressing the root causes—whether they be psychological, societal, or systemic. Only then can we hope to prevent these heinous crimes from continuing,” Dr. Msanda said.

