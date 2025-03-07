Miguel Aloysius gears up for 3-game weekend in CYBL

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Miguel Aloysius Basketball Team braces for a grueling weekend as the Cebu Youth Basketball League (CYBL) Chairman’s Cup 2025 resumes on Saturday, March 8, at the Cebu Sports Hub in Mandaue City.

Led by renowned basketball organizer and coach Van Halen Parmis, the Miguel Aloysius squad made a strong impression two weeks ago, securing back-to-back wins to claim the No. 2 spot in Group B. This weekend, they look to extend their momentum in a three-game stretch.

The Miguel Aloysius squad opens the day against the winless Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles at 8 AM. Later in the afternoon, they will go head-to-head with SRDC-Bogo (1-1), currently third in Group B.

Meanwhile, in Group A, the undefeated University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers (3-0) aim to keep their perfect record intact when they face Simpol Basketball at 9:30 AM. Simpol Basketball remains winless after four outings, placing them at the bottom of the standings.

In another Group B clash, Atty. Dico (1-2) will battle Springdale Dynamic Power (0-2) at 11 AM, with both teams eager to improve their standings.

On Sunday, March 9, Group B’s top team, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers V-Drink, will take on the Miguel Aloysius squad in the first game at 8 AM. This will be a crucial test for both teams as they jockey for playoff positioning.

At 10 AM, San Roque Bogo and Springdale Dynamic Power will clash in another highly anticipated Group B matchup.

MVP Race Update

While this weekend promises intense action, fans won’t see any of the top three Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidates in action.

Currently, Francel Flores (CKBA) leads the MVP race with 215 total points, averaging 17.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.8 steals per game.

Close behind is PYFBA’s Xerex Alejandro, who has racked up 181 total points, with per-game averages of 17.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 4.8 steals.

Sitting in third place is Mark Gil Belleza Flores (Tri-A Bullpups) with 166 total points, posting 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 4.8 steals per game.

With every game carrying playoff implications, expect another thrilling weekend of youth basketball action in Cebu.

