Marching foreign nationals alarm Minglanilla mayor; probe ordered

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Alarmed by a video of marching foreign nationals in his town, Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad has ordered the police to conduct a probe.

The video showed more than 60 young and able-bodied foreigners wearing black and who looked like they were “marching” inside the Minglanilla Highlands subdivision in barangay Tubod.

Mayor Enad had called Police Chief Mark Leanza to a meeting on Thusday, where Leanza reported that the group’s “leader,” American Derick Curry II went to the police station last March 5 to say that the 61 foreigners seen in the video belong to a religious group called “Abayonaym or Those In Need of the Father.”

Curry reportedly told the police investigators that they were having a prayer meeting and they walked in single file when they exited the subdivision so as not to disturb the neighborhood. The group leader also gave the police a list with 61 names.

Leanza had also sent police personnel to the area, found that “Americans and Jamaican nationals” who were not residents of the subdivision were also in the premises of the subdivision.

He, however, instantly concluded that the group “poses no threat” to the community and that the group was “cooperative” with the investigation.

Mayor Enad, however, asked Leanza to deepen his investigation of the marching foreign nationals after finding out that the group rented 17 houses in Minglanilla Highlands, a high-end subdivision.

The mayor received reports that it was not the only time that the group held a “marching” activity in the area, which has alarmed the community. Enad also wants other concerned government agencies to help look into the matter.

