Fraternity backs Senate bet, sees his dedication to Filipino people

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— The Alpha Kappa Rho has signed a manifesto pledging support to an independent senatorial aspirant Allen Capuyan during his sortie at the Cebu Coliseum on Thursday evening, March 6, 2025.

“We believe that Brod Allen Capuyan dedication to public service— that the Filipino People — especially the grassroots communities will finally have a trusted voice in the Senate,” said Akrho in a statement on their support to Capuyan.

The independent senatorial candidate, who is also an Akrho fraternity member, was a former chairperson of the National Commission for Indigenous People (NCIP) during the administration of former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte.

He graduated from the Philippine Military Academy in 1983 and held various intelligence and security positions throughout his military career.

He also became the assistant general manager for security and emergency services of the Manila International Airport, and executive director of the National Secretariat of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

In an interview, Capuyan said that he will be pursuing the people’s agenda in his campaign to hear the concerns of ordinary individuals and put it into action if ever he will be elected in the upcoming May election.

“Ang kapangyarihan ay dapat nasa taong bayan. Ang nangyayari election parati na lang ang kandidatu nagsasabi kung anong gusto niya at ang taongbayan nakikinig at hindi nagsasalita. Pero pagnaka-upo na sila, very powerful na sila,” Capuyan said.

(The power should be in the people of the country. What happened is that in every election we had it is the candidate who would say anything they want to say while the people would just listen and not say anything. But when he would already be in the position, they would be very powerful.)

“Ang social justice ay hindi talaga umusad ng tama,” he added.

(Social justice is not really moving the right way.)

Capuyan also vowed to help indigenous people once elected in the people, especially in protecting their ancestral lots.

With this, Capuyan expressed his opposition to House Bill No. 9608, or the Rationalizing the Ancestral Lands administration and adjudication process, amending Republic Act No. 8371, otherwise known as the Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Act of 1997.

He said that the proposed bill will weaken, dilute and corrupt RA 8371 which recognizes, respects, promotes, and protects the rights of the Indigenous People.

“This is very dangerous because the people behind it have personal interest sa lupa ng katutubo,” he said.

Aside from promoting social justice and protecting the IPs, Capuyan will also prioritize creating laws that will strengthen the country’s security, giving livelihood to poor individuals, and others.

The Alpha Kappa Rho International Humanitarian Service Fraternity and Sorority (AKRHO) is a fraternity established in the Philippines in 1973.

