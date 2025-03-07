Racaza, Bahdi make weight for WBA International title bout in Canada

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Undefeated Cebuano prospect Ryan James “The Untouchable” Racaza successfully made weight for his first fight abroad against Canadian knockout artist Lucas Bahdi on March 7 (March 8 Manila Time) at the Toronto Casino Resort in Canada.

In the official weigh-in for the fight card co-promoted by United Boxing Promotions and DAZN, Racaza stepped on the scales at 134.8 pounds, while Bahdi weighed in exactly at 135 lbs.

Bahdi will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) International super lightweight title in a 10-round main event. This will be a make-or-break fight for Racaza as he makes his international boxing debut and competes in his first title bout against a fellow unbeaten prospect.

Racaza, a rising lightweight contender, holds a perfect record of 15 wins with 11 knockouts, with all his fights having taken place in the Philippines.

This will be his toughest fight to date, as he faces an equally undefeated opponent in Bahdi, who boasts 18 wins with 15 knockouts.

Racaza, who is based in Caloocan City, Manila, has been on an impressive run since 2019, knocking out all of his last five opponents—Rey Ramos, Romulo Ramayan Jr., Jimmy Borbon, Anthony Sabalde, and Leonardo Doronio—earning him this big fight abroad.

Despite his strong record, Racaza must overcome ring rust, as his last fight was in December 2023.

In contrast, Bahdi, the former IBF North American lightweight champion, has been highly active. He fought three times last year, securing victories against Mexico’s Jose Luis Rodriguez, American Ashton Sylve, and another Mexican, Armando Casamonica, in October.

That winning streak earned Bahdi a place in the top 10 of the WBA and IBF lightweight rankings.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP