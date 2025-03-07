Cebu FC faces One Taguig in bounce-back match in Laguna

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are set for battle as they hit the road following a four-game homestand in their Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024-2025 campaign.

Their destination is the Biñan Football Stadium in Laguna, where they will face One Taguig FC in a pivotal match tomorrow, March 8, at 7 PM.

With the season nearing its decisive phase, every point matters for Cebu FC, which has slipped from fourth to fifth place in the latest league standings.

Currently on 20 points (6 wins, 2 draws, 4 losses), the Gentle Giants are in a tight race for a higher finish, trailing Stallion Laguna FC (22 points, 7-1-4) and One Taguig FC (22 points, 7-1-4).

In their most recent outing—a heartbreaking 1-2 defeat to Kaya FC-Iloilo on March 1 at the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex—they fell short in the latest edition of the thrilling Visayas Clásico.

Now, they must regroup and deliver a strong performance against a formidable One Taguig side.

Despite Cebu FC’s hunger for redemption, One Taguig FC will not be an easy opponent. Currently ranked third, they share the same point tally as Stallion Laguna but hold a superior goal difference.

In their last encounter, One Taguig FC held Cebu FC to a goalless draw, frustrating the Gentle Giants despite their home-field advantage. Now, on neutral ground, Cebu FC must find a way to break through a disciplined defensive unit.

Adding to One Taguig’s confidence is their 2-0 victory over Loyola Meralco Sparks FC last Sunday, March 2, at Biñan Football Stadium—the same venue where they will meet Cebu FC once again.

As the PFL season inches closer to its climax, every fixture becomes a defining moment. For Cebu FC, this match presents an opportunity to climb back into the top four and solidify their standing among the league’s elite. For One Taguig FC, it’s a chance to maintain their top-three position and keep their title hopes alive.

