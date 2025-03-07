CVIRAA 2025: Cebu City Niños aim to extend their reign

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Niños are set to defend their crown in the 2025 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet, scheduled for March 11-16 in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

As the perennial champions of this regional tournament, the Niños form the backbone of Region 7’s delegation for the Palarong Pambansa. This year, they are sending a 1,000-strong contingent composed of athletes, coaches, and support staff, according to Francis Ramirez, Cebu City Division Sports Officer.

The team will travel to Bayawan by boat on Friday night and is expected to arrive on Saturday, two days before the tournament officially opens. A send-off ceremony and a solemn Mass were held on Friday afternoon, March 7, at Zapatera Elementary School, with the entire delegation present.

WELL-PREPARED

Ramirez expressed confidence in the Niños’ ability to defend their title, citing ample training time and improved facilities as key factors. The availability of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval and swimming pool allowed athletes in track and field and swimming to train extensively, giving them an edge over other competitors.

Additionally, Cebu City athletes benefited from an extended training period following the Cebu City Olympics, which was held in December—earlier than other division meets in Region 7.

“We are strong in gymnastics, dancesport, and ball games. Hopefully, our athletics and swimming teams can deliver, along with martial arts disciplines like taekwondo and boxing,” said Ramirez.

“We’re confident, but we won’t be complacent. We need to play our best to have a strong chance of retaining the title.”

CAPABLE HOST

While optimistic, Ramirez acknowledged that Bayawan City poses a serious challenge, especially since they are competing on their home turf. Bayawan is known for its strength in wrestling, athletics, football, and arnis—events that could shake up the medal standings.

He also noted that the playing venues have been spread across neighboring towns, including Santa Catalina and Basay, to ensure quality competition facilities.

“Their main oval and swimming pool are of good quality. Of course, we can’t compare them to what we have in Cebu City, which is top-level, but Bayawan has done well in distributing the venues to nearby towns for the best possible facilities,” Ramirez explained.

In the 2024 CVIRAA, the Niños dominated the medal tally with 118 gold, 73 silver, and 78 bronze medals. Their closest rivals were Dumaguete City (41-44-33) and Bohol (38-48-56), while Mandaue City (35-35-49) and Cebu Province (32-43-62) rounded out the top five.

