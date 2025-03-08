Army light tanks, other modern weapons showcase live-fire capabilities

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Army (PA) on Friday said its Sabrah light tanks, ATMOS self-propelled 155mm howitzers, and newly-procured mortar systems showcased their firepower during the live-fire drills at the Crow Valley Gunnery Range in Capas, Tarlac.

The activity is part of the “Battle Phase 2” of the 10-day Combined Arms Training Exercise (CATEX) “Katihan” which started on March 3.

“The ATMOS 2000 self-propelled (155mm) howitzers of the Army Artillery Regiment, Armor Division assets such as the Sabrah light tanks and newly procured mortars were among the defense assets utilized in the live fire exercise at the expansive lahar fields of the Crow Valley Gunnery Range,” PA spokesperson Col. Louie Dema-ala said in a statement.

Meanwhile, infantry units and other Army specialized enablers trained in various warfighting functions at the Combat Readiness Training Area (CRTA) in Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija.

This year’s CATEX Katihan 02-2025 focuses on “command-and-control,” which is a critical factor in external security operations and enhancing the Army’s capability for future interoperability exercises with the Navy and the Air Force.

This Army-wide training exercise also simulates wartime operations to validate the PA’s Combined Arms Brigade capability to rapidly project and sustain forces in line with the Land Defense Concept.

“Training is vital in our organization because it is only through training that we gauge and improve our capability to perform our mission,” PA commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido earlier said.

“This exercise tests our combat readiness and demonstrates our adaptability and ability to execute complex, high-stakes operations with precision. We are confident that the outcomes of this exercise will strengthen our command-and-control capabilities, further enhancing our preparedness to respond to any challenge that may threaten our national security.”

The 2025 iteration CATEX “Katihan” serves as the highlight of the 128th founding anniversary of the PA which is anchored on the theme “Matatag na Sandigan ng Bagong Pilipinas.” (PNA)

