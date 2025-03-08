Daily Gospel, March 8

This is the Daily Gospel for today, March 8, 2025, which is the Saturday after Ash Wednesday.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 5, 27-32.

Jesus saw a tax collector named Levi sitting at the customs post. He said to him, “Follow me.”

And leaving everything behind, he got up and followed him.

Then Levi gave a great banquet for him in his house, and a large crowd of tax collectors and others were at table with them.

The Pharisees and their scribes complained to his disciples, saying, “Why do you eat and drink with tax collectors and sinners?”

Jesus said to them in reply, “Those who are healthy do not need a physician, but the sick do.

I have not come to call the righteous to repentance but sinners.”

Source: Dailygospel.org