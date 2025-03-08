Comelec gun ban: 29 arrested in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas’ relentless campaign against loose firearms resulted in the arrest of 29 more violators during operations conducted in three days.

From Monday, March 3, to Wednesday, March 5, law enforcers confiscated a total of 138 firearms from violators across the region.

In a span of 72 hours, operatives executed 174 operations focused on the implementation of the “Kontra Boga” and “Revitalized Katok” programs.

PRO-7, in a report, disclosed that 76 operations for the “Kontra Boga” initiative yielded 78 unregistered firearms and 29 arrested individuals.

Meanwhile, the “Revitalized Katok” initiative saw 98 operations, wherein officers conducted house-to-house visits, resulted in the surrender of a total of 105 loose firearms across the region.

All 29 apprehended violators are set to face criminal charges for violating the Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, along with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban.

READ:

Comelec Gun Ban: 170 violators nabbed in Central Visayas

35 nabbed for violating Comelec gun ban in Central Visayas

These police operations, according to PRO-7, are a critical part of their preparation for the security coverage for the upcoming 2025 National and Local Elections.

The campaign period for national candidates officially started on February 11, while the campaign for local candidates will start on March 28.

In an earlier report, the agency shared that 170 violators of the Comelec gun ban were sent to jail after being arrested from the first day of the implementation on January 12 until February 18.

Authorities confiscated a total of 527 loose firearms during this time period.

Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan, regional director of PRO-7, emphasized that the PRO-7 remains to be committed in their campaign against all forms of criminality to ensure a peaceful conduct of the elections.

“PRO-7 is committed to its anti-criminality campaign, emphasizing against the proliferation of loose firearms and related criminal activities in the region, which is vital for maintaining peace and security in Central Visayas,” he said. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP