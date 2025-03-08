Maxim scam exposed: Cebu City urges probe into alleged fraud

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An alleged scam exploiting the Maxim delivery platform has alarmed consumers, as fraudsters use the app’s booking system to steal money from unsuspecting recipients.

In response, the Cebu City Council has called for an urgent investigation into the scheme, citing concerns over data security and consumer protection.

Councilor Rey Gealon has filed a resolution urging Maxim to investigate the fraudulent activity and calling on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to examine the platform’s data security vulnerabilities to prevent consumer financial losses.

The Council approved the resolution during its recent regular session.

The ‘modus operandi’

Recent social media posts have exposed how scammers exploit the Maxim platform’s system to defraud unsuspecting customers. According to victims, the scam occurs when recipients’ names and contact details, entered in the booking’s notes section, become visible to all Maxim riders.

Exploiting this loophole, fraudsters posing as delivery riders contact recipients and claim that their cash accounts have reached their limit, requesting advance payment via Maya. Once the payment is sent, the scammer cancels the booking, leaving the recipient defrauded with no way to recover their money.

“This security flaw stems from the unrestricted visibility of recipient details to all riders within the Maxim platform, allowing unauthorized individuals to misuse this information for fraudulent purposes,” Gealon said in the resolution.

“This raises serious concerns over data privacy, consumer protection, and the responsibility of digital platforms in safeguarding users from financial losses,” he added.

Urgent calls for action

The City Council’s resolution demands that Maxim immediately conduct an internal investigation, implement tighter security measures, and prevent unauthorized access to users’ personal and sensitive information.

Beyond Maxim, the Council has also urged the DTI to take action, citing its role as the government’s primary consumer protection agency.

Gealon emphasized that failing to address this issue could lead to more victims falling prey to similar scams.

“If left unchecked, this fraudulent activity could affect countless consumers and further expose security gaps in digital delivery services,” the resolution warned.

Additionally, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) has been called upon to step in. Given its mandate to uphold data privacy laws, the Council urged the NPC to impose stricter regulations and demanded that digital platforms enhance their security protocols to protect consumer data.

Victims speak out

The scam first gained widespread attention when social media user Patriz Herrera posted a warning on February 26 detailing her experience:

“BEWARE OF NEW MODUS SCAM SA MAXIM RIDERS‼️ POSTING THIS FOR AWARENESS,” she wrote.

Herrera recounted how a scammer tricked her into sending a payment via Maya, only for the booking to be canceled immediately after.

Other social media users quickly shared similar experiences. One commenter, Niño Sudaria, confirmed, “Kayasa, ing ani sad to nahitabo sa amoa pag last.” (This also happened to us recently).

Another user, Joy Jewels, warned against putting recipient details in the notes section, pointing out that all riders could see them.

Maxim’s silence amid growing concerns

Despite the rising number of complaints, Maxim has yet to issue an official statement addressing the allegations.

Meanwhile, authorities urge consumers to remain cautious, verify payment requests before sending money, and refrain from sharing sensitive information in booking notes. /clorenciana

