Cebu weather: Partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers this week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu and the rest of the province can expect partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy skies with chances of rain showers or thunderstorms in the coming days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

From March 8 to March 12, Cebu will generally have fair weather, though isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms remain possible. Winds will be light to moderate, coming from the northeast to east, while coastal waters will stay slight to moderate.

Day-by-day weather outlook

Saturday, March 8

Cebu will start the weekend with a mix of partly cloudy to cloudy skies. While the morning is expected to be dry, localized rain showers or isolated thunderstorms may develop later in the day due to daytime heating. Temperatures will range from 26 to 31 degrees Celsius.

Sunday, March 9

A similar weather pattern is expected, though a slight dip in temperature is noted, with highs reaching only 29 degrees Celsius.

The day will see intermittent cloud cover, with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms, particularly in the late afternoon or evening.

Monday, March 10

The start of the workweek will bring partly cloudy skies, with temperatures returning to the 26 to 31 degrees Celsius range.

The northeast winds will keep humidity levels in check, though isolated thunderstorms could still occur in some areas.

Tuesday, March 11

Cebu will continue to experience a mix of sunny and cloudy periods, with scattered rain showers possible in the late afternoon or evening.

The wind pattern will remain consistent, with light to moderate breezes from the northeast. Coastal waters will be calm to slightly choppy.

Wednesday, March 12

No major weather changes are expected, with temperatures steady at 26 to 31 degrees Celsius. Partly cloudy skies will dominate, but brief downpours may develop due to moisture buildup in the atmosphere.

Regional weather patterns

While Metro Cebu remains relatively dry, Pagasa reports that the shear line will affect the eastern section of Northern and Central Luzon, bringing cloudy skies and scattered rains to these areas.

Meanwhile, the Northeast Monsoon will continue to bring cooler temperatures and light rains to the rest of Northern Luzon.

Advisory

Pagasa reminds the public to stay updated on weather developments, especially those in low-lying areas prone to flooding during sudden thunderstorms. Fisherfolk and small sea vessels are also advised to monitor coastal conditions before heading out to sea.

For real-time weather updates, visit Pagasa’s official website or follow their social media channels. /clorenciana

