The personal quest of the woman behind Quest Hotel & Conference Cebu’s transformation

In the competitive world of hospitality management, success often comes from unexpected beginnings. This philosophy rings true for the person behind one of Cebu’s prominent city hotels, Quest Hotel & Conference Center – Cebu.

I am really more of a driver, a driver of change. I push people to change for the better, even if it means hearing things they wouldn’t be too comfortable to hear. MIA SINGSON GENERAL MANAGER QUEST HOTEL & CONFERENCE CEBU

Mia Singson is that woman leader whose unconventional path and distinctive leadership style have quietly transformed Quest Hotel. Her career, a quest of its own, is a testament to the power of adaptability, resilience, and a willingness to embrace change, ultimately guiding her to the helm of an establishment whose name mirrors her professional journey.

Her path to Hospitality

Like any meaningful quest, Singson’s path wasn’t linear. Despite holding a license in occupational therapy, her career took a different direction right from the start. “My first job in this industry was in Jollibee. I worked as a shift manager for two years, handling mostly kitchen operations,” she explains, crediting this experience for her foundational knowledge of food service management. Her entrance into the hospitality sector came through Plantation Bay, where she spent five years as a training officer before advancing to senior restaurant manager overseeing various outlets. This experience laid the groundwork for her next significant career move.

“After that, I moved abroad and worked mostly in HR, in learning and development, until I reached the Executive Director position for human capital,” she shares. During this decade-long international stint, she handled recruitment, policy development, and learning programs for boutique luxury hotels under the guidance of a female chairman of luxury hotels worldwide, perhaps an early inspiration for her own executive future.

Her Leap to Leadership

In 2017, after returning to the Philippines and briefly rejoining Plantation Bay, an unexpected opportunity arose. Though she was considering another luxury resort position, Quest Hotel offered her first General Manager role.

“At that time I was 39, and I said ‘maybe it’s time for me to take on the head role for a hotel,'” she remembers. The transition wasn’t without hesitation. “I was hesitant, of course, because it was a big hotel and I had never worked in a city hotel before, so it would be different.”

The transition from resort casual to city professional even required a wardrobe overhaul, but the challenge and opportunity were impossible to resist. The location was perfect, I could see that they really needed me during that time, so I accepted the role here and I’m very glad I did,” she explained.

What awaited her at Quest was nothing short of a leadership baptism by fire. “When I joined this property, there were no department heads because at that time, almost all of the department heads, and even regular staff, had moved to another property.”

For many executives, inheriting a “very big hotel with no department heads” would spell disaster. For her, trained in human resources and team building, it became a defining opportunity. “Because of my background in HR, I’m really a people person. I think my strength is to put together a team and make them reach their goals, and help them along,” she explains. “What has really been a nightmare for many became a great opportunity for me to form my own dream team.” Those critical first six months transformed both her leadership identity and the hotel itself. “It could have been a disaster, but it turned out to be an opportunity I needed to make the hotel what it is now.”

Fresh from her international experience, she brought a leadership style that diverged from local expectations. “I think I was a lot more straightforward than most executives would be, and very involved,” she reflects. This directness accelerated improvements at a time when “service for a while back then was difficult, and maintenance was behind.”

Her approach balances care with accountability. “What they expect for a local executive would be a bit of nurturing and caring style. I am caring as well, but I am really more of a driver, a driver of change. I push people to change for the better, even if it means hearing things they wouldn’t be too comfortable to hear.”

Her Vision for Quest

On organizational culture, her perspective is resolute: “Culture really comes from the top. I don’t really expect it to come from HR. What and how I am to the team—I try to be there for them, support and guide them, and create an environment where they can bloom.”

This philosophy extends through all levels of the organization. “If I do that, they will do the same to our team members, and the team members also do the same to the guests. Culture really starts from the top, not from a book coming from HR.” For her, culture begins at the top and cascades through every level of the organization, reaching guests, suppliers, and every touchpoint within the hotel. Mia’s ultimate goal as a leader is to foster a culture that seamlessly extends from leadership to every aspect of the guest experience.

Thus, looking ahead, she balances immediate improvements with long-term vision. “The hotel has been running for the past 13 years. It is really due for renovation,” she acknowledges, noting that upgrades are ongoing throughout the property. Her strategic priorities reflect both business acumen and personal values, particularly around sustainability. “We’re doing a total refresh of the product, and at the same time, we are really putting sustainability into all our business practices. It’s no longer an extra thing that we do for content; it is really something we believe in.” She extends this inclusive vision to the hotel’s mission: “One of our advocacies has always been barrier-free tourism, meaning everyone is welcome—an able-bodied person, a person with disability, a senior citizen, an LGBTQ individual, and all other minorities.”

Her Core

As a female leader in a competitive industry, she definitely embodies resilience and determination. Her journey from occupational therapy to hospitality leadership is a testament to the power of adaptability and vision. Through bold decision-making, a people-first mindset, and an unshakable drive for excellence, she has not only redefined Quest Hotel’s trajectory but also set a new standard for leadership in the industry. More than just managing a hotel, she has built a culture—one that values resilience, inclusivity, and continuous growth.

Her-story is more than a testament to leadership, it’s a blueprint for perseverance, adaptability, and the courage to embrace change. Through every challenge, she has shaped not only Quest Hotel but also the people around her, proving that true leadership is about lifting others while rising to the top.

Mia Singson leads with purpose, passion, and the unwavering belief that success is limitless for those bold enough to chase it. As she continues to push boundaries, her story serves as an inspiration to aspiring leaders: success is not about where you start, but how you rise to every challenge with courage, conviction, and determination to owning your own space. As she says, “The world is your oyster. You can be anything you want to be. Dream big and don’t let societal expectations define you.”