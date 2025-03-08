Heat index in Pangasinan may rise to 42°C on March 8
MANILA, Philippines — The heat index in Dagupan, Pangasinan is forecast to reach 42°C on Saturday (March 8), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.
This means the heat index is under the “danger” category of between 42 and 51°C, which might cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion.
Fifty eight of Pagasa’s weather stations across the country forecast heat indexes of between 33 and 41°C or the “extreme caution” category.
The weather station at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City forecast a heat index of 39°C, while the station at the Science Garden in Quezon City is projected at 38°C.
Caution category
Seven weather stations forecast a heat index under the “caution” category of between 27 and 32°C.
These are the following places:
- Casiguran, Aurora
- Infanta, Quezon
- Nueva Vizcaya State University in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya
- Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela
- Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
- Aparri, Cagayan
- Tanay, Rizal
Meanwhile, five weather stations were projected to see heat indexes that are “not hazardous:”
- Calayan, Cagayan
- Baguio City, Benguet
- Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet
- Itbayat, Batanes
- Basco, Batanes
