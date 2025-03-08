Heat index in Pangasinan may rise to 42°C on March 8

MANILA, Philippines — The heat index in Dagupan, Pangasinan is forecast to reach 42°C on Saturday (March 8), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

This means the heat index is under the “danger” category of between 42 and 51°C, which might cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

Fifty eight of Pagasa’s weather stations across the country forecast heat indexes of between 33 and 41°C or the “extreme caution” category.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why do we monitor the heat index?

The weather station at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City forecast a heat index of 39°C, while the station at the Science Garden in Quezon City is projected at 38°C.

Caution category

Seven weather stations forecast a heat index under the “caution” category of between 27 and 32°C.

READ: Cebu records highest heat index – so far

These are the following places:

Casiguran, Aurora

Infanta, Quezon

Nueva Vizcaya State University in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya

Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela

Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

Aparri, Cagayan

Tanay, Rizal

READ: Heat index hits ‘danger’ levels in 5 Luzon areas

Meanwhile, five weather stations were projected to see heat indexes that are “not hazardous:”

Calayan, Cagayan

Baguio City, Benguet

Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet

Itbayat, Batanes

Basco, Batanes

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP