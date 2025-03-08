SM2SM Run 2025 to field record-breaking turnout

CEBU CITY, Philippines— One of Cebu’s biggest and most prestigious running events, the SM2SM Run, is set to break its own record for the highest number of participants as it kicks off on Sunday, March 9, at SM Seaside City Cebu in the South Road Properties (SRP).

This year’s edition will field an impressive 14,612 runners, surpassing last year’s 13,000 participants. Notably, the SM2SM Run remains the only running event of its kind across all SM Malls in the Philippines.

Among the total registrants, the 12-kilometer category drew the largest number of participants, with 7,009 runners. Meanwhile, the 21-kilometer half marathon will see 3,407 competitors, followed by 2,173 runners in the 4K race and 2,023 in the 8K division.

To ensure optimal running conditions and avoid the scorching summer heat, the 21K race will flag off at 2 a.m., with the other distances following in succession.

The SM2SM Run 2025 will take runners through its familiar course, starting from SM Seaside City Cebu, passing through access roads in the SRP area, and extending toward Sergio Osmeña Boulevard before heading back to SM City Cebu. The 21K route will cover this full stretch, while shorter distances will follow modified versions of the same path.

More than ₱600,000 in cash prizes will be awarded across all race categories. The top male and female finishers in the 21K race will each take home ₱50,000, with additional cash prizes for the remaining top 10 finishers. A separate category for foreign runners will also offer cash rewards.

Beyond the competition, many participants eagerly anticipate the raffle draw, where a brand-new sedan will be up for grabs. Additionally, smart televisions and electronic gadgets will be raffled off during the awarding ceremony at the SM Seaside City Cebu’s Mountain Wing Atrium.

In last year’s SM2SM Run, Cherry Andrin of Lapu-Lapu City claimed the women’s 21K title after 11 years of perseverance, while Jason Padayao emerged as the men’s champion.

