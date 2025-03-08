Cebu Pacific flight returns to Mactan due to landing gear issue

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Cebu Pacific flight heading to Manila early on Saturday morning, March 8, took an unexpected turn after experiencing a “landing gear issue.”

Minutes after take off, the flight was diverted back to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) confirmed that the Manila-bound flight successfully returned to the Mactan airport at 5:30 a.m., with all passengers and crew in a safe condition.

MCIA has also released a public advisory about the incident involving Cebu Pacific Flight 5J 588.



Landing gear issue

According to the agency, the Cebu Pacific flight departed from Mactan at 4:41 a.m. but encountered a landing gear issue. As a result, the plane had to make its way back to Mactan, landing safely after less than an hour later since its departure.

Relevant authorities were then contacted, along with Cebu Pacific, to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members aboard the flight and to follow the necessary protocols.

In its advisory, the MCIA revealed that all passengers were taken care of and transferred to a replacement plane after the incident. They were able to depart from Mactan at 7:09 a.m. and safely landed in Manila at 8:04 a.m.

‘Unlike any other’

Cebuano film director Remton Zuasola was among the passengers onboard the Cebu Pacific flight 5J 588.

Zuasola, a frequent flyer due to his business and commitments in Manila, said that he prefers early morning flights to avoid heavy traffic.

However, this flight was unlike any other, leaving him and fellow passengers anxious about what would happen next.

“Matog rjud ko ani sa eroplano, og kalit rapud nakamata ko kay naay urgent announcement ang management sa eroplano. Kinahanglan mi mu-turn around og mobalik sa Cebu, ug mu-make mi og emergency landing kay dunay problema sa landing gear sa eroplano.,” Zuasola shared in a virtual interview with CDN Digital.

(I was asleep then and I woke up to the urgent announcement that was made by the management of the airplane. We needed to make a turn around back to Cebu, make an emergency landing because of a problem on the plane’s landing gear.)

Emergency landing

According to Zuasola, the Cebu Pacific crew promptly prepared themselves and the passengers for emergency landing procedures, demonstrating and explaining the safety instructions.

Zuasola has expressed his gratitude to the flight crew and pilot for remaining composed and for providing assistance during the crisis.

“Katong ninaog nami sa terminal, didto nako murag kahilakon ambot wala ko kasabot sa akong gibati..oh my God, I really said, buhi pa gyud diay ko. Magpasalamat ko sa mga crew og sa pilot intawon daghan salamat kay you maintained your composure and you managed this crisis really well,” he recalled.

(When we started to disembark from the plane, that was the time when I felt like crying because I could no longer understand how I felt. Oh my God, I ready said, I’m still alive. I am grateful to the crew and pilot, thank you very much because you maintained your composure and you managed the crisis very well.)

Following this incident, MCIA gave the assurance that their main priority is always the safety of all their passengers.

“The safety and security of all passengers and personnel remain our top priority, and we extend our gratitude to all involved for their swift response,” read a part of their advisory.

