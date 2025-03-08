CVIRAA 2025: Garcia, Hontiveros rally behind Cebu City athletes

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Despite the difference in their political color, Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia and Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros shared a common motivational message for the Cebu City Niños, who are set to compete in the 2025 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental, from March 11-16.

During the send-off ceremony on Friday, March 7, Mayor Garcia assured the athletes that the city government has fully covered all the logistics and necessities for the delegation, which consists of around 1,200 personnel, including nearly 1,000 athletes from both the elementary and secondary divisions.

In a recorded message that was shown during the send-off ceremony, Garcia announced that each athlete will receive water tumblers, personal hygiene kits, beds, pillows, and brand-new sneakers that they could use during their stay in Bayawan City.

Additionally, the city government deployed 15 engineers and 30 skilled workers to assist the delegation throughout the competition.

“As you set off to Bayawan, Negros, to compete and represent our beloved Cebu City, know that you are not alone in this journey. The Cebu City Government has ensured that you have everything you need to focus on your performance and bring out the best in yourselves,” said Garcia.

“Beyond all these provisions, we send you off with our strongest support, our prayers, and our unwavering belief in your abilities. Compete with heart, discipline, and sportsmanship. Carry the pride of Cebu City with you, and remember that we are all here, cheering you on every step of the way,” he added.

Cleanest billeting

Meanwhile, Hontiveros, who joined the send-off ceremony at the Zapatera Elementary School gymnasium, said that the athletes’ responsibilities are not just limited to being competitors but as future leaders of Cebu City. He also challenged them to uphold cleanliness and discipline by aiming to win the “Cleanest Billeting” award, in recognition of Bayawan City’s highly efficient waste management program.

“I hope you consider this opportunity important, kay kahibaw ko daghan mo adto ug Ilocos sa Palarong Pambansa. So, meaning dili lang gyud ta mo adto para mo duwa, modaog gyud ta,” said Hontiveros.

“But also, we have another responsibility aside from the competition. Ang inyong coaches ug mga teachers, we hope we will be the cleanest billeting. Bayawan is the most efficient LGU when it comes to waste management, so ato pud ipakita nila nga kahibaw ta manglimpyo ug limpyado ta, mga taga-Cebu City.”

Last year, Cebu City hosted the CVIRAA Meet with flying colors, showcasing world-class sports venues in preparation for the Palarong Pambansa, which was also held in the city.

As the perennial CVIRAA champion, Cebu City remains the backbone of Region 7’s delegation for the Palarong Pambansa, consistently producing top athletes who shine on the national stage.

