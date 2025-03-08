New memo not meant to curtail freedom of speech – Mandaue PIO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The recent memo issued by the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) is not a cause for alarm.

Karla Victoria Cortes, Mandaue City’s information officer, said that the memo in question is not meant to “curtail freedom of speech.”

On the contrary, the memo is needed to ensure that statements released by the different offices at the Mandaue City Hall are accurate and consistent with the administration’s policies to avoid confusion.

READ: Soon-Ruiz slams ‘unethical’ memo by Mandaue City PIO

“The memo in question does not, in any way, curtail freedom of speech. It merely ensures that official statements representing the City Government of Mandaue are accurate, consistent, and aligned with the administration’s policies,” Cortes said in a statement that she released on Saturday afternoon, March 8.

“The essence of public communication is not just openness but also responsibility—what is shared in an official capacity must be vetted for accuracy, lest misinformation and misinterpretation take root,” she added.

READ: Soon-Ruiz questions delayed admission of Mandaue clock tower mock-up

Unethical

Earlier, Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz raised a concern on the issuance of a memo that mandates the different City Hall department heads to coordinate with the PIO prior to the grant of media interviews, which she referred to as “unethical.”

Soon-Ruiz said the memo limits the freedom of speech of department heads who were hired based on their expertise.

Cortes said that this may not necessarily be true.

READ: Mandaue City is Top 9 in the country in collection efficiency

She clarified that the memo only applies to the official statements that are released by the different City Hall offices. Office heads, like herself, are still free to express their personal thoughts on social media and in their personal spaces.

“Freedom of speech, as stated in the constitution, is not curtailed by the memo for us department heads. As individuals, we remain free to express our views on our personal platforms and in personal spaces,” Cortes said.

READ: Construction of Mandaue City’s gov’t center to commence in Feb.

“Wala man ko niingon nga di mi pwede mag-post about our opinions on our Facebook accounts, which I believe is freedom of speech. Correct me if I am wrong. Kamo sa media would know this foremost. I respect the Vice Mayor’s freedom of speech, just as I respect anyone’s freedom to misinterpret a straightforward directive,” she added.

Official statement

Some department heads at the Mandaue City Hall continue to grant media interview. However, there are also those who decline the grant of interviews or ask reporters to first secure the approval of the PIO.

Cortes explained that officials statements should be subject to the oversight of the executive branch.

She said that the PIO, being part of the structure, is tasked to ensure that all media engagements are “properly coordinated—not to restrict speech, but to uphold the integrity of government communications.”

Furthermore, press conferences require coordination—not just for message alignment, but for proper planning. Informing the media and the public in a timely manner is a matter of professionalism, not restriction.

“Clear, deliberate, and well-organized communication is a hallmark of good governance. It is not about limiting voices—it is about ensuring that the voice of Mandaue is one that is clear, credible, and consistent,” she said.

The PIO memorandum requires department heads to:

1. Notify the Public Information Office in advance of any scheduled press conferences, interviews, or media engagements.

2. Seek approval and guidance regarding key messages, press releases, and public statements.

3. Ensure the presence of a PIO personnel whenever necessary to provide support and facilitate proper documentation.

4. Refrain from making uncoordinated statements to the media that may lead to misinformation or misinterpretation.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP