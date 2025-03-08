New format spices up 2nd CABC Mortabond Cup hoopla

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A fresh format with the same intense hardcourt action will take center stage in the 2nd Mortabond Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC), which tips off on Sunday, March 9, at the Benedicto College Gymnasium.

Serving as the opening salvo of the three-conference 2025 CABC season, the tournament will once again feature six teams, but with a revamped format designed to heighten competition.

In a press conference on Saturday, March 8, CABC chairman Paolo Alberto, alongside fellow organizers and representatives from Mortabond, detailed the adjustments aimed at delivering a more thrilling second edition of the tournament.

NEW CABC FORMAT

Under the new format, teams will compete in a single round-robin elimination phase. The top two squads will advance directly to the semifinals with a twice-to-beat advantage, while the third to sixth seeds will battle it out in crossover quarterfinals for the remaining spots.

This marks a departure from last year’s system, where the third and fourth seeds enjoyed twice-to-beat incentives, while the top two teams merely had a rest advantage—a setup that surprisingly led to lower-ranked teams reaching and winning the finals.

“It was a highly successful inaugural tournament with Mortabond. That was the only time the lowest-ranked teams played in the finals and won the title. That’s how exciting our first Mortabond Cup was,” said Alberto.

“We hope everyone is excited. Last season’s top teams lost, probably because of the long break. This time, the tournament will run for two months, and we have three conferences lined up for the year—the Mortabond Cup, the Corporate Cup, and the Boyzen Cup.”

BLIND DRAFT SYSTEM

Despite the changes in the format, the tournament retains its blind draft system, ensuring balanced team compositions and a level playing field.

For Mortabond, the tournament is more than just basketball—it’s also about fortifying their ties with the CABC community.

“We are very thankful to the CABC members for supporting our products. We have been in the industry for 33 years, and we always aim to strengthen our partnership with CABC,” said Kevin Loo, Mortabond’s CEO.

The six competing teams—Mortaseal, Strakgrout, Mortaflow, Ezbond, and Duraplas Lite—will be composed of CABC-licensed architects.

The opening ceremony is set to tip off tomorrow at 1 p.m.

