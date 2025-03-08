Vitor, Asilo ready for comeback fights in Panglao

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The stage is set for the comeback fights of PMI Bohol Boxing Stable’s John Virgel “Valiente” Vitor and Gerwin “Gladiator” Asilo in the “Kumong Bol-Anon 20” slugfest on Sunday, March 9, at the Panglao covered court in Panglao Island, Bohol.

Vitor and Asilo, along with their opponents made the official weigh-in for their respective bouts on Saturday, March 8.

Vitor weighed in at 130.9 pounds, while his opponent, Rey Ramos of the Fitness Barracks Pampanga, tipped the scales in 132 lbs for their six-rounder showdown.

This will be Vitor’s first fight since losing his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental super featherweight title to Chinese Yeerjalahasi Laayibieke in Bohol last July. This time, he sets his sights on getting back on the winning column against Ramos, a journeyman who also endures defeats.

Vitor has a more promising record of 22 wins (15 by knockout) and four defeats, while Ramos contrastingly sports an 8-16-3 (win-loss-draw) record and is on a back-to-back losing skid.

Meanwhile, Asilo and his opponent, Jeny Boy Boca, also made the weight for their six-rounder duel.

Asilo valiantly fought but lost to Japanese rising star Tenshin Nasukawa in a massive multiple world title card in Japan last October in Tokyo.

Despite this, Asilo still holds a promising record of nine wins with four knockouts and one defeat, while Boca has a 14-17 (win-loss) slate with 12 knockouts.

Asilo weighed in at 118.1 lbs, while Boca stepped on the scales in 117.2 lbs.

The fight card, promoted by PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions under the leadership of promoter and lawyer Floriezyl Echavez Podot, will also feature Leonard Pores III vs. Dennis Gaviola, Datu Adam vs. Rex Bautista, and Freshler Utrera vs. Jethro Lusorio.

