Mandaue’s failure to secure award due challenges faced in 2024

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The various challenges that “affected governance” in 2024 were cited as reasons why Mandaue City failed to secure the Good Financial Housekeeping award for the same year.

Mandaue City has been a consistent recipient of the award distributed by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) in the past years, according to City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan.

Still, Calipayan gave the assurance that city’s finances remains stable.

“It does not mean nga dili maayo ang financial housekeeping. In fact, nakadawat pa gani ta og award sa BLGF (Bureau of Local Government Finance) for 2022 and 2023,” said Calipayan.

(It does not mean that we do not practice good financial housekeeping. In fact, we received awards from BLGF for 2022 and 2023.)

Just recently, the Mandaue City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) also reported a collection of over P1 billion in business taxes for January 2025.

Several challenges

In an interview on Friday, March 7, Calipayan said that Mandaue City was faced with various challenges in 2024 which created a great impact on the evaluation conducted by the DILG.

He cited political developments, leadership changes, and shifts in the bureaucracy as key factors that may have contributed to the city’s failure to secure the Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH) award.

As early as January 2024, reports were already circulated on the possible reassignment of then City Treasurer Regal Oliva, which according to Calipayan, may have negatively impacted the city’s financial operations.

Then came the change in the city’s leadership. Mayor Jonas Cortes was ordered dismissed from service and was replaced by Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede in October 2024. Councilor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz also assumed as the new Vice Mayor.

With the disruptions in City Hall operations, Calipayan said the city government failed to meet some of the requirements set by DILG.

“Medyo na shaken pod ta half of the year last year. Basin naay compliances nga wala na (meet). Ingon ana man gud na mahitabo basta masamok ang usa ka siyudad especially sa nahitabo last year. But we are trying our best to comply for 2025,” Calipayan said.

(We were somewhat shaken during half of last year. It was possible that there were compliances that we failed to meet. This is what happens when a city is chaotic just like what happened last year. But we are trying our best to comply for 2025.)

Good Financial Housekeeping

This year’s GFH recipients in Central Visayas include the cities of Tagbilaran in Bohol; Bayawan, Guihulngan and Bais in Negros Oriental; and Bogo, Toledo, Carcar, Danao, Naga, Talisay, Cebu, and Lapu-Lapu in Cebu.

The GFH award is given to local government units (LGUs) that adhere to standards of transparency and accountability in financial management. It evaluates an LGU’s ability to manage and disclose financial records, ensuring compliance with audit, accounting, treasury, and budget reports.

The GFH award is a requirement for the Seal of Good Housekeeping, which recognizes LGUs with exemplary financial practices.

Meanwhile, Soon-Ruiz said it is a lame excuse to blame administrative changes for the city’s failure to get the GFH in 2024.

“This comes as a surprise. If that’s the reason, does it mean the department heads failed to perform their duties?” Ruiz said.

Efficiency

Ruiz asserted that leadership changes should not affect the efficiency of the different departments at City Hall.

“Whoever ang modumala sa dakbayan, ang atoang trabaho magpadayun ra gihapon. Naa gud siguro rason ngano’ng dili ta karun awardee,” she added.

(Whoever is leading the city, work [for the different departments] should continue. Maybe there is another reason why we failed to secure the award.)

Calipayan, for his part, gave the assurance that the city government is focused on addressing the issues that affected the city’s evaluation in 2024.

At the same time, he said that they are committed to ensuring full compliance with this year’s assessment.

