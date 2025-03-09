Employers group seek flexibility to prevent heat stress this summer

MANILA, Philippines — Businesses and schools must be given flexibility to deal with the intense summer heat rather than follow blanket policies, according to the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP).

“It’s easy to make general recommendations, but advisories should be issued with caution and without overreaction,” ECOP president Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. said in a recent interview.

He emphasized that temporarily closing schools and workplaces amid extreme heat could disrupt the education of students and cause financial losses for businesses.

READ: Heat index in Pangasinan may rise to 42°C on March 8

Instead, he suggested that authorities issue simple and practical guidelines, while allowing organizations to take precautions based on their specific circumstances.

Heat-related illnesses

Measures like ensuring proper ventilation in the workplace and providing sufficient drinking water should be encouraged without imposing unnecessary regulatory burden, he said.

READ: EXPLAINER: Why do we monitor the heat index?

“No company wants its employees or students to suffer from heat-related illnesses. However, each institution faces different circumstances,” Ortiz-Luis said.

Last week, the state weather bureau recorded a sudden surge in the heat index in Metro Manila and other areas of Luzon. The index hit 42 to 51 degrees celsius, prompting some schools in Metro Manila to cancel classes. This range fell within the “danger” level classified by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

READ: Heat index hits ‘danger’ levels in 5 Luzon areas

PAGASA warned that such temperature range significantly increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP