Mother blames Bohol public hospital for death of 9-month-old baby

BOHOL, Philippines — A mother’s heartbreaking plea for justice has gone viral after her nine-month-old baby died allegedly due to medical neglect at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Outrage has erupted online as people slam the hospital for allegedly neglecting a patient needing urgent care. The incident has sparked fierce criticism and raised serious concerns about the state of healthcare in the province.

Maricel Igang, a resident of Del Carmen Weste, Balilihan, Bohol, took to Facebook on March 7 to recount her traumatic experience. Her post, which has since garnered over 15,000 reactions, 4,000 comments, and 17,000 shares as of 11 p.m. on March 8, details the tragic sequence of events leading to her infant’s death.

READ: 2 Cebu doctors sued over gov kin’s deaths

Three visits, no admission

According to Igang’s account, her baby fell ill on March 2 with a fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. She first brought the child to the hospital on March 3, where they were given medication and advised to undergo laboratory tests.

However, upon returning home, the child’s condition worsened, prompting a second hospital visit on March 4.

Upon arrival at GCGMMC at 6 a.m., Igang pleaded with doctors to admit her child, saying the infant had become weak and lethargic. However, hospital staff allegedly refused, claiming the baby was not in critical condition.

READ: Rama orders probe on allegations against CCMC on dead 6-year-old girl

Instead, they provided oral rehydration salts and another round of laboratory tests before sending them home.

“Pag-abot sa hospital, nihangyo ko nila nga epa-admit nako among anak kay galuya na kini ug maila jud nga galain ug gasakit iyang pamati, pero giingnan rako nila nga “Wala man nagluya ning bata, ma’am,” mao tong ila rang gipainom ug orisol ang akong anak.” Igang wrote.

(Upon arriving at the hospital, I begged them to admit my baby because she was already weak, and it was clear that she was feeling unwell and in pain. However, they just told me, ‘This child isn’t weak, ma’am.’ So, they only gave her Orisol to drink.)

By March 5, the baby’s condition had deteriorated further. The child had stopped breastfeeding, was visibly weak, and suffered persistent vomiting and diarrhea.

READ: VSMMC blamed for infant’s death

“Anang pag-uli namo sa balay, nisamot ang gibati sa akong anak, magpamira na siya sa iyang buhok nga to the point nga mangaibot na iyang bohok, mag sige siyag pamaak nga mura jud ug naa siyay sobra kasakit nga gibati sa iyang ulo ug lawas. Mag sige siyag hilak nga wala gyud mahiluna. Amoa na siyang gipainom ug tambal pero wala jud nikalma ang iyang gibati,” she said.

(When we got home, my baby’s condition worsened. She started pulling her hair to the point that strands were coming off, biting herself as if she was experiencing unbearable pain in her head and body. She kept crying non-stop and couldn’t settle down. We gave her medicine, but it didn’t help calm her.)

Desperate, Igang rushed her child to the hospital for the third time at 10 p.m. that night. Despite her urgent appeals, she claimed the medical staff still delayed treatment.

Tragic final moments

Igang recalled how she begged the doctors to assess her child, who by then was barely conscious. However, she was reportedly told, “Katulogon rana siya, ma’am” (She’s just sleepy, ma’am).

It was only then, Igang said, that the medical team scrambled to take action—administering injections and inserting a breathing tube.

However, repeated attempts to insert an IV line failed, forcing doctors to resort to an intraosseous infusion, injecting fluids directly into the infant’s bones.

“Looy kaayo akong anak, magtulo iyang luha kada tusok sa mga dagom. Ug nakahibalo palang ko nga adto nalang taman ang kinabuhi sa akong anak, dili nalang unta nako siya paantuson sa mga kasakit sa tusok sa mga dagom nga iyang gibati before siya namatay. Looy kaayo akong anak, 9 months, pero nakasinati na ug ingato nga kasakit,” Igang said.

(My baby was in so much pain, with tears falling as her skin was repeatedly pierced. If I had known that her life would end there, I wouldn’t have let her endure such suffering. My poor daughter—only 9 months old—yet she had to experience so much pain.)

The baby continued vomiting blood until medical personnel performed a surgical procedure on the child’s leg to find a viable vein.

Shortly after, the child was pronounced dead.

“Imagine, matud nila kapito (7) nagsuka ug dugo ang akong anak, ulahi ug hinay kaayo ang ilang pag-asikaso sa akong anak, maong wala na kini matabang ug namatay gyud ang akong anak. Kay kung gitugot pa nila ang akong hangyo nga e-admit ang akong anak pag-Martes, matabang pa unta ning akong anak ug dili unta ni mamatay,” she lamented.

(Imagine, they said my baby vomited blood seven (7) times, yet their response was slow and delayed. That’s why she could no longer be saved and passed away. If only they had granted my request to admit her on Tuesday, she could have been treated and might still be alive today.)

“Nahugno ang akong kinabuhi dungan sa pagkawala sa akong anak. Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center, intawn, tagae ninyog pagtagad ang nahitabo sa akong anak. Ug sa uban pa ninyong mga pasyente, tagae ninyog sakto ug paspas nga pagtagad para dili sila mapareha sa akong anak nga namatay. Karon, dia sa among panimalay, gihaya na ang among anak,” Igang said.

(My life collapsed along with the loss of my daughter. Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center, please pay attention to what happened to my child. And to your other patients, give them proper and immediate care so they won’t suffer the same fate as my daughter, who passed away. Now, here in our home, we are mourning her.)

Hospital responds, promises investigation

In response to the controversy, GCGMMC issued a public statement on March 8. They extended condolences to the bereaved family and vowed to fully investigate the incident.

“It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the recent passing of a child at Gov Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time. We understand the mother’s profound distress and the concerns raised in her public post,” the hospital wrote.

“The death of any child is a tragedy, and we are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding this loss. Our priority is to determine the facts of what occurred and to learn from this experience to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

“This investigation will be conducted with the utmost care and sensitivity, and we are working diligently to gather all necessary information.”

The hospital assured the public that it is reviewing medical records, procedures, and interactions with the family. They pledged to share their findings with the family and the public once the investigation is concluded.

Call for accountability

The viral post has sparked heated discussions on social media, with netizens calling for justice and better healthcare services. Many are urging government agencies, including the Department of Health (DOH), to conduct an independent probe into the alleged negligence.

Meanwhile, local authorities have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP