AUK karatekas dominate nat’l championships with 7 golds

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Renowned karatedo coach Rhodee Reynes Saavedra expressed joy and pride as her young karatekas delivered an outstanding performance at the 6th Karate Pilipinas National Championships, securing seven gold medals at the Tagaytay Combat Sports Center earlier this month.

Saavedra, head coach of the Association for the Upliftment of Karatedo (AUK), guided a team of Cebuano and Davaoeño karatekas to a remarkable campaign. In addition to their seven gold medals, they also collected nine silver and seven bronze medals, solidifying their dominance in the competition.

For Saavedra, who also serves as one of the national coaches for Karate Pilipinas, the team’s success is a testament to their dedication, hard work, and months of rigorous training.

> “I am very happy with everyone’s accomplishments at the National Championships, especially my students and national athletes who have been training tirelessly for this year’s Asian Championships and the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in December in Thailand. I am also grateful to the AUK coaches and trainers who have been ensuring that the next generation upholds the discipline of karatedo while I focus on coaching the national team in Manila,” said Saavedra, who has mentored some of the country’s top karatekas, including those from Cebu.

A licensed Asian and World Karate and Kata coach, Saavedra has long been a fixture in Cebu’s karatedo scene, shaping promising young athletes into elite competitors.

AUK Cebu contributed the bulk of the gold medals, led by Athena Paloma, who ruled the 8-9 years old beginners kata girls category, representing Cebu Eastern College. Her schoolmate, George Manos, also topped the juniors male kumite +76kg division. Cebu Doctors’ University standout Alexis Nicole Villacarlos bagged gold in the -66kg juniors kumite female category, while national training pool members Rus Joshua Macaya and Jeremy Laurence Nopre dominated the -55kg senior kumite and seniors advanced kata male events, respectively. Rik Simon Macaya emerged victorious in the U21 advanced kata male division, while Davao’s Az Pamaybay clinched gold in the -57kg juniors kumite male category.

Villacarlos also secured a silver medal in the juniors advanced kata female event.

The AUK delegation had a strong showing in the silver medal count, with Diego De Pio, Kelly Alexandrei Trocio, Felix Calipusan Jr., and Jared Avena contributing to the tally. Kirk Zamayla added two silver medals, while Claiza Megan Pateno also reached the podium.

Bronze medalists included De Pio, Zane Gonzales, Miah Placidie Batayola, Trocio, Macaya, Giovanni Ephraim Apuya, and Jodan Macalipay, further adding to AUK’s impressive medal haul.

Saavedra was joined by coaches Rey Anthony Padilla and Rowelyn Dalen, who played key roles in guiding the athletes to victory.

