USJ-R’s Jaguars pounce on UP Cebu in Cesafi Esports League

USJ-R Adelante Jaguars pounce on UP Cebu in Cesafi Esports League

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The defending Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) champions, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars, clinched back-to-back victories over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu in the ongoing Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3 on Saturday, March 8, at the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) campus.

The Adelante Jaguars secured their second win in three games, maintaining their hold on the No. 2 spot in Group B’s standings. Meanwhile, the Fighting Maroons suffered their second straight loss, remaining winless in the tournament.

Despite the victories, USJ-R had to overcome a resilient UP Cebu squad in both matches. Aianar Verallo stood out as the game’s Most Valuable Player (MVP), tallying 30 assists while recording only two kills and four deaths.

In another match, the host team, the CIT-U Wildcats, improved to a 2-1 record after sweeping the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, 2-0. Joachim Andrei Tango-an was named MVP after notching 23 assists, despite finishing without a single kill and recording one death.

The Cheetahs’ struggles continued in their debut CEL season, as they fell to a disappointing 0-4 record in Group A.

Action resumes on Sunday, March 9, with the Valorant tournament featuring four teams. Cebu Eastern College (CEC) takes on the USJ-R Adelante Jaguars at 10 a.m., followed by the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters battling the CIT-U Wildcats at 1 p.m. /clorenciana

